 Berlin: Romanians arrested for pimping children in Tiergarten park | News | DW | 07.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin: Romanians arrested for pimping children in Tiergarten park

Police said a "family-related and organized network" from Romania was behind the forced prostitution of children. Berlin's Tiergarten Park has become a center for men seeking sex with young boys.

Berlin Tiergarten (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

Four Romanian men have been arrested in Berlin for the forced prostitution of minors, including their own children, police said Wednesday.

The four men aged between 26 and 55 are accused of bringing children and teenagers to Berlin, where the victims were forced to prostitute themselves in Tiergarten Park and Schöneberg's "Rainbow District."

Read more: German police uncover child porn ring at campsite 

The fathers even prostituted out some of their own children to make money, police said.

The men were arrested in December in the Romanian town of Craiova in cooperation with local law enforcement following an investigation by Berlin state prosecutors and the department of organized crime.

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Germany: Male refugees turning to prostitution in Berlin

Police said they were members of a "family-related and organized network" of criminals.

Read more: Inside the 'battery cage': Prostitution in Germany

The children and adolescents have been taken into the care of welfare agencies in order to separate them from their families.

Berlin's Tiergarten Park has become a notorious drug haven and a place for men seeking to pay for sex with young boys.

Many of the young boys forced into prostitution are homeless refugees or from poor EU countries such as Romania and Bulgaria, according to the Berlin aid group Subway.

DW recommends

Inside Bordoll, a German sex-doll brothel in Dortmund

A brothel in Dortmund offers a dozen sex dolls that users can rent for any service. DW takes a look inside. (29.04.2018)  

German mother jailed for prostituting young son online

A German woman and her partner have been jailed after pimping out a boy to pedophiles they found online. Investigators say it's one of the most horrific child abuse cases they've ever seen. (07.08.2018)  

Report: Young migrants in Germany turning to prostitution

A rising number of adolescent migrants in Germany are turning to sex work after aging out of youth welfare programs. The Left Party has called for increased funding into integration and social policies. (10.04.2017)  

German police uncover child porn ring at campsite

At least 23 children are believed to have been sexually abused over 10 years at a campsite in the German city of Detmold. Police have arrested three men and secured 13,000 files containing child pornography. (30.01.2019)  

Inside the 'battery cage': Prostitution in Germany

Drugs, violence, fatal intimidation: Women sell their bodies for as little as €30 in Germany, while others reap the profits of the transaction. DW met one woman who described her experience as a former sex trade worker. (22.06.2018)  

Modern slavery in Germany: Preying on the vulnerable

Slavery may be banned worldwide, but the practice continues to this day. In Germany, instances of forced prostitution and labor exploitation have fueled debate about what contributes to slavery and how it can be stopped. (23.08.2018)  

Berlin crayfish panic as Tiergarten overrun with red crustaceans

A wildlife group has been receiving daily calls from people reporting marauding crustaceans in Berlin's Tiergarten. The invasive species are often seen scuttling outside the Spanish Embassy. (18.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: Male refugees turning to prostitution in Berlin  

Related content

Bushido

Mafia brothers arrested over alleged plot to kidnap Bushido's kids 24.01.2019

After years of cooperating to earn fame and millions, German rapper Bushido went separate ways from clan boss Arafat Abou-Chaker. The mafia head and his brother are accused of planning to kidnap Bushido's four children.

Nationalversammlung in Berlin. Agitation durch die Schauspielerin Senta Söneland

Berlin - Metropolis of Crime 1918-33 29.11.2018

The two-part documentary tells the story of the real "Babylon Berlin" during the time of the Weimar Republic.In the 1920s, Berlin was regarded as the most modern metropolis in Europe - but it was also a hotbed of crime.

Kenia Kinderprostitution in Nairobi

Kenyan child prostitute: 'I started prostitution when I started drinking' 25.11.2018

Drugs, poverty, and tourism are driving child prostitution in Kenya. DW's Andrew Wasike spoke to the children and adults caught up in the industry.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 