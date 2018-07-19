Berchtesgaden National Park celebrates its anniversary

It is the only German national park in the Alps. The Berchtesgaden National Park in south-east Bavaria is characterised by steep cliffs, but also by green alpine pastures and clear mountain lakes. Marmots, chamois and golden eagles are native here.
The Königssee and St. Bartholomä
In 40 years, the park has become one of Bavaria's most visited tourist attractions. Down in the valley on a peninsula lies the famous St. Bartholomä Chapel, which tourists can only reach comfortably by boat.
A regal view
From August 2018 a new cable car will take visitors up the 1,800 meter high Jenner mountain. A short walk up to the summit is rewarded with a breathtaking view of the Berchtesgaden National Park - which was founded in 1978 to ensure that nature would be able to develop unimpeded. From the Jenner summit you can see the National Park's landmark Watzmann mountain and at its foot the Königsee lake.
Berchtesgaden
The history of Berchtesgaden dates back to the founding of an Augustine abbey, probably in the year 1102. The settlement grew because of the flourishing trade from the local salt and metal mines. In 1810 the abbey came under Bavarian rule and to this day it still serves as a residence for the descendants of the Bavarian royal family. Part of the abbey building is also open to the public.
Focus on the mountains
In the National Park Center "Haus der Berge" you can experience the park with all senses. Forest noises are simulated, natural phenomenon explained and stuffed animals can be touched and patted. A path leads up from the Königsee lake to the summit of the Watzmann mountain. The message of the exhibition clearly states: see nature's beauty - now protect and preserve it!
Watzmann mountain
Majestically it towers over the Berchtesgaden area - the Watzmann mountain is the landmark for this region. The 2,700 meter (8,858 ft) mountain is known for its unusual shape. According to legend evil king Watze once terrorized this region. To punish him god turned him to stone (peak on the right) along with his wife (peak on the left) and his children (the small peaks in the middle).
Königssee Lake
The lake is located between impressive mountain walls in the Berchtesgaden National Park. The fjord-like lake is eight kilometers long and nearly 200 meters deep - which makes it very cold, even in the summer. Every few minutes environmentally friendly electronically powered boats ferry visitors across the lake.
The renowned echo of Königsee lake
About half way across the lake the captain stops the boat, pulls out a trombone and plays a melody. Visitors can clearly hear the echo, created by the sound bouncing off the mountain cliffs. In the past small canon were fired - the sound of which would reverberate as many as seven times. But due to the fire hazard these posed on the boats, the preferred choice today is a trombone or flugelhorn.
St Bartholomew's pilgrimage church
After about half an hour the electronically powered boats reach the Hirschau peninsular, below the east wall of the Watzmann mountain. It is known for the 17th century baroque pilgrimage church of St. Bartholomew with its red roof and onion domes. Near the chapel lies the old royal hunting lodge of the same name, which today serves as a restaurant and beer garden.
Wimbach Gorge
Water loudly cascades through the Wimbach Gorge near the village of Ramsau. Leading through the ravine there are bridges and walkways taking you past 200 meters of steep cliffs. Particularly beautiful is the deep blue color of the Wildbach, brought about by sunlight being broken by the calcium particles in the water. An hour's hike into the mountains from here leads to the Wimbach Castle.
Suspension bridge in Klausbachtal
The 51 meter suspension bridge crosses the Klausbach River and valley. This popular hiking destination in the Berchtesgaden National Park is also known as the valley of eagles - with a bit of luck visitors might be able to watch golden eagles soar.
Mountain pastures
There are numerous mountain pastures in the Klausbachtal valley, like the Bindalm. It is easy to reach by foot or with the pasture adventure bus. Cars are banned from the protected area. The pastures are used traditionally. Cattle can only be found grazing on the mountain pastures during the summer. In the autumn farmers drive them back down into the valley.
Mountain cattle
On the Bindalm you find Pinzgauer cattle, a bovine breed that is so rare that it is on the Red List of endangered species. At night they are allowed out onto the expansive mountain pastures, and the days are spent in the stables. Mountain farmers use their milk to make cheese which they sell, along with a glass of milk and a slice of bread, to mountain hikers.
Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg / sb
The Bavarian Forest National Park is still eight years older than the Berchtesgaden National Park, making it the oldest national park in Germany. From the coast to the Alps, there are a total of 16 specially protected natural areas as a national park.
Bavarian Forest National Park
The treetop path near Neuschönau leads the visitors over 1.3 kilometers to undreamt-of heights and opens uniquely beautiful views over the landscape of the Bavarian Forest, especially from the 44 meter high tree tower. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.
Berchtesgaden National Park
It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot.
Black Forest National Park
Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.
Jasmund National Park
It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".
Müritz National Park
Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.
The Elbe Riverscape
An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.
Harz Mountains
This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.
Hainich National Park
The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.
Northern Upper Palatinate Forest
Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.
Spessart
A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827.
Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)