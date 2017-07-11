Belgium: 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches Brussels

The so-called freedom convoy on Monday reached Brussels, the latest stop of the protest movement against COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in the Belgian capital redirected dozens of vehicles to a car park on the city's edge.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close, however, told local RTBF radio that a total of 400-500 cars and vans had been spotted en route to Brussels.

He said protesters might be allowed to enter Brussels on foot although authorities have banned vehicles in the Canada-style protest convoy from entering the city.

Stay-away order did not deter protests in Paris

Police in Belgium on Monday partially blocked main access routes to Brussels.

"It is a matter of not allowing Belgian capital to be taken hostage," Close said.

Watch video 01:29 France: Police fire tear gas at COVID 'freedom convoy'

A similar ban that not prevent protesters from converging on Paris in neighboring France over the weekend.

They blocked caused traffic jams around the Arc de Triomphe in the city's center.

Some protesters suggested the convoy should head to Strasbourg, where the European parliament sits.

lo/wmr (AFP, Reuters)