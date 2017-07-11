Belgium: 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches Brussels

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hundreds of protesters in cars, vans, and trucks have headed to the Belgian capital demanding an end to COVID-19 restrictions, despite a ban preventing them from entering the city.
The so-called freedom convoy on Monday reached Brussels, the latest stop of the protest movement against COVID-19 restrictions.
Police in the Belgian capital redirected dozens of vehicles to a car park on the city's edge.
Brussels mayor Philippe Close, however, told local RTBF radio that a total of 400-500 cars and vans had been spotted en route to Brussels.
He said protesters might be allowed to enter Brussels on foot although authorities have banned vehicles in the Canada-style protest convoy from entering the city.
Police in Belgium on Monday partially blocked main access routes to Brussels.
"It is a matter of not allowing Belgian capital to be taken hostage," Close said.
A similar ban that not prevent protesters from converging on Paris in neighboring France over the weekend.
They blocked caused traffic jams around the Arc de Triomphe in the city's center.
Some protesters suggested the convoy should head to Strasbourg, where the European parliament sits.
