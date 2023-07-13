Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Ales Pushkin died under "unexplained circumstances" while serving out a jail sentence. The artist was considered a political prisoner of the Lukashenko regime.

Ales Pushkin, an artist and political prisoner from Belarus, died in the intensive care unit under "unexplained circumstances," his wife Janina Demuch announced on Tuesday. Pushkin was serving a five-year sentence in prison No. 1 in the small city of Grodno in western Belarus.

Pushkin had an ulcer and did not receive timely medical treatment, independent Belarussian media reported, citing unnamed sources informed on the matter. He had been arrested in March 2021 and, a year later, sentenced for desecrating state symbols and inciting hatred.

The reason? Pushkin had painted a portrait of Yevgeny Shikhar, the leader of the Belarusian anti-Soviet underground after World War II, and shown it at an exhibition.

Belarusian investigators considered this to be "rehabilitation of Nazism", even though he had created the painting back in 2014, and it had previously been displayed in Belarus and Russia.

A mural in Warsaw portrays Ales Pushkin Image: Paulyuk Bykowski

Tougher prison conditions

In November 2022, the terms of Pushkin's incarceration were tightened. Not long after, he was transferred from prison No. 22 in Ivaytsevichi in the Brest region to Grodno. Pushkin had a hard time from the beginning, the journalist and former political prisoner Aliaksandr Ivulin, who was in the same jail as Pushkin said.

He was "too friendly", Ivulin said, even to the prison guards, who took away his notes and drawings without giving him a reason.

Once moved to prison No. 1, his exchange of letters with the Belarusian artist Lera Lasuk ended, DW has learned. After that he was only allowed to write to his family. From the new prison he sent drawings, and described his daily life and his cellmates. He made sketches of larger works that he wanted to complete once he was released.

"We had some disagreements, but we were joined by our love of art and of Belarus. I value him for his bright, iconic pieces, for his courage and for standing up for his principles," Lasuk said.

Self-portrait of Ales Pushkin drawan in jail Image: Ales Puschkin

A pile of manure for Lukashenko

Ales Pushkin was a non-conformist painter, theater maker, performer and curator. He staged one of his first performances pieces during Soviet rule in Belarus in 1989. And not on any day: He chose the 71st anniversary of the Belarusian People's Republic. The state's existence was proclaimed on March 25, 1918, under German protectorate, but ceased to exist shortly after when part of its territory was won by the Polish armed forces and the other part by the Soviet Red Army in the Polish-Soviet War of 1919 to 1921.

Pushkin began the anniversary with a march through Independence Street in Minsk, followed by about a hundred supporters carrying a paper stork and 71 white balloons. Pushkin and 35 other people were arrested. The artist received a two-year suspended sentence.

Pushkin's most famous performance was "Dung for the President" in July 1999. On the fifth anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko's ascent to power, the artist transported a pile of manure to the presidential administration in Minsk, threw worthless ruble notes on top, then added the country's constitution plus a portrait of the ruler for good measure. Then he stabbed everything with a pitchfork.

Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus since 1994 Image: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

For this stunt, the artist was also given a two-year suspended sentence. Pushkin re-enacted the performance at an exhibition in Kyiv on March 25, 2021. This appears to have prompted Belarusian authorities to charge him with "desecration of state symbols."

The metropolitan and the sinners

Pushkin also worked on the restoration of historical buildings and on church frescoes. His most important work, in his view, was the decoration of the new church of his home village Bobr, near Minsk.

In one of the frescoes, Pushkin had depicted Lukashenko and the then-metropolitan (a leadership position in some Orthodox churches) of the unrecognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Filaret, in the midst of sinners, surrounded by forces of the Belarusian special police unit OMON. The picture later was painted over.

Rights organisations in Belarus like Viasna, the Helsinki Committee and Legal Initiative considered Pushkin a political prisoner. The leader of the Belarusian democratic opposition movement, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, blamed the artist's death on Lukashenko.

"Ales Pushkin was the embodiment of the indomitable spirit of the Belarusian people. He died as a political prisoner of the regime and the responsibility lies with his jailor, Lukashenka & his cronies," she wrote on Twitter.

"Ales used his art to fight for freedom and build a new Belarus without tyranny," Tsikhanouskaya continued. "He dreamed of a free and democratic Belarus. Now we must continue his work and make his dream come true."

This article was adapted from German.