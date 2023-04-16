Being my own boss

Around the world, women play important roles in business. Either as bosses and high-ranking managers of international corporations, as self-employed owners and operators of small kiosks, or even as founders of start-ups. This edition portrays three women from three different worlds, but they all have one thing in common: their passion for their business.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.