  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
CultureGermany

Beethovenfest gets political

60 minutes ago

The Beethovenfest Bonn turns the spotlight on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the brutal repression in Belarus. In this Campus Concert, musicians from both countries champion freedom and condemn violence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NvPo

 

Bonn | Germany | Flashmob Volny Chor
Image: T. Scheider/Beethovenfest

These are turbulent times in eastern Europe. In 2020, a popular uprising in Belarus was suppressed and the ensuing crackdown on dissenting artists remains ongoing. Meanwhile, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February continues to threaten the country’s national and cultural identity. Belarusian conductor Vitali Alekseenok and his colleagues in Kyiv and Minsk feel they have no choice but to take a political stand: "There was no time to cry, to reflect - we have to respond, we need to take action," says Alekseenok.

Beethovenfest Bonn | Conductor Vitalo Alekseenok
Image: Michael Staab/Beethovenfest

In June 2021 he became Artistic Director of the Kharkiv Music Fest, which has held concerts in bomb shelters, subways and hospitals in the city during the war. Now he’s brought together the Sophia Chamber Choir from Kyiv, the Free Choir from Minsk and the Gewandhaus Youth Choir from Leipzig for the ‘Campus Project: Eastern Europe’, initiated by the Beethovenfest and Deutsche Welle.

Beethovenfest Bonn/ Germany
Image: Michael Staab/Beethovenfest

The Free Choir staged flash mobs during the protests in Belarus against dictator Alexander Lukashenko, which received worldwide attention. Members of the choir were subsequently imprisoned and tortured. They now wear masks when they perform in public to protect their safety. Founded in 2007, the Sophia Chamber Choir is now an integral part of Kyiv's cultural landscape. The war has transformed its perception of its role and identity. Today, the choir sees itself as a cultural ambassador for its country, and it hopes that its concerts can help boost morale there. One highlight of the Campus Concert at this year’s festival was the premiere of "The Sky of Mary", a work commissioned by Deutsche Welle.

Germany | Tatsiana Khomich with a poster of her imprisoned sister Maria Kaleshnikova
Image: Bernd Thissen/dpa/picture alliance

Belarusian composer Olga Podgaiskaya dedicated "The Sky of Mary" to her childhood friend Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent activist in Belarus and a fierce opponent of Lukashenko, who is currently in a penal colony. Arts.21 accompanied Vital Alekseenok and the musicians during rehearsals in Warsaw, and at the concert that took place in early September. We also met Tatsiana Khomich, Kolesnikova’s sister, who told us how much music means to the jailed activist. Arts 21 asks: How does art and culture survive in times of war and oppression? What role can it play?

Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie at night as part of an art installation by Studio Drift

Using high tech to reflect nature in art

Installations by artist duo Studio Drift capture our fear of technology, and our fascination with it.
ScienceFebruary 4, 202304:12 min
Several people sit in front of laptops during a presentation

Is AI putting young creatives out of work?

Artificial intelligence generates images in a flash, reflecting opportunities and risks attached to digital technology.
ArtsFebruary 4, 202303:46 min
Leon Löwentraut straddles a canvas on the floor, wearing paint spattered pants

Understanding the enigma of human creativity

What happens in an artist’s brain when they paint? Leon Löwentraut asked himself this very question.
ScienceFebruary 4, 202303:41 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts.21
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldiers peer out from a tank in theTransnistrian 'capital' of Tiraspol in April 2019

What does Moscow want with Moldova?

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Red, black and green ballot boxes marked "Presidential," "Senatorial" and "House of Representative"

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Film5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage