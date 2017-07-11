BBC pays 'substantial sum' to Princess Diana's private secretary

The BBC said it had apologized and agreed to pay a "substantial" amount to Commander Patrick Jephson, the late Princess Diana's private secretary at the time of a controversial 1995 Martin Bashir interview.

The statement put out by the BBC read in part, "The BBC apologizes unreservedly to Commander Jephson for the harm caused to him and has paid his legal costs."

Jephson said, "After more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode."

Jephson worked for Diana from 1988 until 1996. He said he plans to donate the sum he received from the BBC to a children's hospice in Diana's honor.

Why is the Princess Diana interview controversial?

In the 1995 interview, Diana discussed the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

In it, Diana famously remarked, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." She was referring to Charles' relationship with his paramour, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Bashir and his producers used deceitful tactics to secure the explosive interview. Part of that effort included Bashir sharing fake bank statements with Princess Diana's brother suggesting her inner circle was paid to spy on her.

Last year, Judge John Dyson issued a report that said Bashir engaged in "deceitful behavior" to land the interview.

Dyson said the BBC had concealed Bashir's behavior for two and a half decades.

Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, tweeted that it was unreasonable what Jephson went through as a consequence of "grotesque 'journalism.'"

What is the legacy of the interview in the UK?

The interview garnered blockbuster ratings as 23 million Brits tuned in and left the British royal family scandalized.

In 1996, Diana divorced Charles. The following year she was killed during a paparazzi chase in a tunnel in Paris while traveling with her companion, Dodi Al-Fayed.

In 2005, Charles and Parker-Bowles wed.

