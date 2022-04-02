Bayern Munich have 12 players on the field in win at Freiburg

Normally Bayern Munich wins are a chance to discuss great goals or how much better they are than every team in the country, but the headline of their 4-1 in Freiburg was about something very unusual.

In the 86th minute, Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman were to be taken off for Marcel Sabitzer and Niklas Süle. Only Tolisso came off though, leaving Bayern with 12 players for 17 seconds (according to Sky) before players alerted referee Christian Dingert to the issue. The game was paused for eight minutes, and heated conversations between Bayern officials and the referee took place before parity was restored. At the time, Bayern were winning 3-1.

Dingert says the issue came due to a mistake by Bayern's team manager Kathleen Krüger who displayed the wrong player number on the electronic board. When Süle came on number 29 (Kingsley Coman's old number) was on show instead of number 11 (Coman's current number), leaving the Frenchman unaware he was supposed to come off.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted it was a "bizarre situation", but that there were no game-deciding moments in that time. "It didn't change the game, so I don't think there's a question of fairness. It's normal that fans will want to discuss it," Nagelsmann told BILD afterwards.

Freiburg head coach Christian Streich said neither Freiburg nor Bayern should have anything to say and that the matter should be decided by the body of rules that all teams play under.

"I expect that we will not have to appeal anything," Streich said. "We abide by these rules and that is all I will say about it."

Experts view

Referee expert Alex Feuerherdt posted on Twitter that were the error to be put on the referee then the question would be how much of an influence was it on the game? Given it was less than 20 seconds, Feuerherdt doesn't believe very much at all and so concludes that Freiburg's only chance of protesting would be against Bayern. However, Feuerherdt doesn't believe this is valid either as the error in this part of the rules falls under the jurisdiction of the referee, meaning Christian Dingert should not have restarted the game with Coman still on the field.

Dingert said he made a note of it in his match report but the decision now rests with the German FA (DFB). Freiburg have until Monday to protest, although one is not expected.