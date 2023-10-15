Bayern Munich defender posts pro-Palestinian video

In the wake of Hamas terror attacks, Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui wished Palestinians "victory" in an Instagram post. How will the club, which has professed solidarity with Israel, react?

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui reportedly shared a video on Instagram in which he wished "victory" to the Palestinians in the conflict with Israel.

In his post, the Moroccan national player shared a short clip featuring the image of a waving Palestinian flag accompanied by a prayer-like voiceover saying: "God help our persecuted brothers in Palestine, so that they attain victory. May God have mercy on the dead, may God heal their wounded."

The 25-year-old Mazraoui shared the post with the word Ameen (Amen) and a praying hands emoji. His club Bayern Munich has yet to comment.

'Us against the world!'

Mazraoui is currently on the road with the Moroccan national team, which played Ivory Coast on Saturday and faces Liberia on Tuesday. Another Instagram post shared by Mazraoui features stories from four Moroccan teammates — the Bayern defenseman himself, plus Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray Istanbul), Zakaria Aboukhlal (FC Toulouse), and 2019/2020 SC Paderborn midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri (currently, Saudi Pro club Al-Fayha FC).

The accompanying text read: "Moroccan NT [national team] players Aboukhlal, Ziyech, Mazraoui & Sabiri have all posted stories in support of Palestine but you can only see the stories if you go to their profile, they're trying to silence us, it's literally us against the world!" All four shared the post on their own Instagram pages.

FC Bayern Munich pledges solidarity with Israel

Last weekend, Israel was attacked by the miiltant group Hamas — which Israel, the EU, US, Germany and other countries designate a terrorist organization. Since then, more than 1,300 Israelis have been killed. Palestinian officials say Israeli counterattacks have killed more than 2,400 in the Gaza Strip.

Shortly after reports of the attack emerged, Bayern Munich wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the team was, "worried about our friends in Israel." Munich's back-up goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is Israeli and has shared emotional messages on Instagram in which he calls on athletes to speak out against terrorism.

Much social media discussion about Mazraoui's post has focused on how it should be interpreted — with some users speaking up for the Moroccan, even agreeing with him, and others calling for him to be fired immediately.

Mazraoui's post could have implications for Bayern Munich backfield

Mazraoui came to Munich from Ajax in 2022, and is under contract until 2026. Should the perennial Bundesliga champions find it necessary to suspend or even fire the young Moroccan, it would put further strain on its overtaxed defensive line-up.

The Bavarians were unable to sign any new defenders during the summer transfer period, and to make matters worse, sent defender Josip Stanisic to competitor Bayer 04 Leverkusen on loan.

There has been talk of re-signing free-agent Jerome Boateng. Recent discussions about signing the 2014 World Cup winner at other junctures have all gone against him — either for sporting reasons, or because, like now, Boateng will once again be going on trial for battery.

This article was originally written in German