Bayern Munich criticize timing of Joachim Löw's decision to axe trio

In a joint-statement issued by the club from chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich criticized the timing of Joachim Löw's decision to cut the international careers of three players short.

"Normally we don't comment on the sporting decisions of the national team head coach. The nominations for the national team squad are exclusively the responsibility of Joachim Löw."

"Nevertheless, we find the timing and the circumstances surrounding the disclosure of the decision to the players and to the public questionable. The last international match for the German national team took place on November 19, 2018. The fact the players and the public are being informed now, three-and-a-half months later and right before FC Bayern's decisive matches this Saturday in the Bundesliga title race against VfL Wolfsburg and, just a few days later, the crucial second leg in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday against Liverpool, irritates us."

The German national team head coach flew to Munich to hold one-on-one talks with Hummels, Boateng and Müller on Tuesday, informing them that they were not in his future plans in Die Mannschaft set-up.

"Furthermore, it surprised us that it all took place yesterday in the context of an unannounced visit from Joachim Löw and Oliver Bierhoff (National Team Manager) at Säbener Straße."

Matthäus sees both sides

The German record titleholder's statement is the latest in a string of reactions to the decision, which caught many off guard with its timing irrespective of their opinion on the whether it was right or wrong for the national team.

Germany's record appearance maker Lothar Matthäus backed Löw's decision, but like the Bayern, questioned the timing of the announcement. "The decision for me is ok because we're talking about transition, but I find the timing very unfortunate," said the Sky Germany expert.

"One week before the Liverpool game, Löw has bred unrest at Bayern Munich. After so many years of earning merit, you could have banished these three players from the national team two months ago and not a week before a crucial Champions League tie."

Germany host Serbia in a friendly on March 20 in Wolfsburg before visiting the Netherlands for their first Euro 2020 qualifier on March 24.

