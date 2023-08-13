Bayern Munich condemn racism against striker Mathys Tel

The offensive comment was made on Instagram following the Bundesliga champion's defeat to RB Leipzig in the Super Cup on Saturday. A probe is underway after a separate racist incident at another match.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Sunday strongly condemned "inhumane" racist abuse received by striker Mathys Tel after the team's Super Cup match against RB Leipzig.

The 18-year-old French striker started Saturday's game at the Allianz Arena but missed several chances for Bayern and was replaced after 64 minutes by newly-signed England striker Harry Kane in their 3-0 defeat.

The offensive remarks were later posted on Instagram but have since been removed.

"Anyone who writes such disgustingly racist things is no fan of FC Bayern," the club said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Mathys, we have your back and you have our full support."

During the match, the German champions wore shirts displaying the words, "Rot Gegen Rassismus" (Reds Against Racism), the name of the club's anti-racism initiative.

Tel posted his appreciation for the support on Instagram, writing: "Thank you to my real Bavarian family and all those who support me when the weather is nice and when it rains."

"Being here to grow and every day teaches me something new like today's. It's in the head, it won't reach anything or anyone," he added.

Tel signed for Bayern from Rennes in July 2022 and became the club's youngest goalscorer last season aged 17 years and 126 days.

He scored six goals in 28 appearances for Bayern in his first season in Germany.

DFB to probe racism case in Saturday's Cup game

Meanwhile, the German Football Federation (DFB) said Sunday it has launched an investigation after Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green was racially abused in their 1-0 German Cup win at third-division side Hallescher FC a day earlier.

"The DFB doesn't tolerate racism and hostility on its grounds. There's zero tolerance. Accordingly, the control committee will intervene and investigate the events," Anton Nachreiner, chairman of the DFB committee, said.

Second-tier Fürth coach Alexander Zorniger said that Green was "called monkey several times by the spectators. That didn't happen only one, two, or three times."

"The stadium was 95% full. There were enough people there who could have intervened. Something like that is simply not appropriate, whether it happens in Fürth, Nuremberg or Rostock," he added.

According to the club, Green said it was one spectator during the game.

"But I didn't want to let that upset us because I really wanted to win. And that's what hurts them the most," he said.

Hallescher spokeswomen Lisa Schöppe apologized on behalf of the club on Saturday for the misconduct of some spectators after Zorniger's statements.

mm/lo (AFP, dpa, Reuters)