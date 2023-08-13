  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Women's World Cup
Extreme weather
SoccerGermany

Bayern Munich condemn racism against striker Mathys Tel

1 hour ago

The offensive comment was made on Instagram following the Bundesliga champion's defeat to RB Leipzig in the Super Cup on Saturday. A probe is underway after a separate racist incident at another match.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V7b3
Mathys Tel during the Supercup Football match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on August 12, 2023
The 18-year-old French striker signed for Bayern from Rennes in July 2022Image: Thill Arthur/ATP photo agency/picture alliance

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Sunday strongly condemned "inhumane" racist abuse received by striker Mathys Tel after the team's Super Cup match against RB Leipzig.

The 18-year-old French striker started Saturday's game at the Allianz Arena but missed several chances for Bayern and was replaced after 64 minutes by newly-signed England striker Harry Kane in their 3-0 defeat.

The offensive remarks were later posted on Instagram but have since been removed.

"Anyone who writes such disgustingly racist things is no fan of FC Bayern," the club said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Mathys, we have your back and you have our full support."

During the match, the German champions wore shirts displaying the words, "Rot Gegen Rassismus" (Reds Against Racism), the name of the club's anti-racism initiative.

Tel posted his appreciation for the support on Instagram, writing: "Thank you to my real Bavarian family and all those who support me when the weather is nice and when it rains." 

"Being here to grow and every day teaches me something new like today's. It's in the head, it won't reach anything or anyone," he added.

Tel signed for Bayern from Rennes in July 2022 and became the club's youngest goalscorer last season aged 17 years and 126 days.

He scored six goals in 28 appearances for Bayern in his first season in Germany.

DFB to probe racism case in Saturday's Cup game

Meanwhile, the German Football Federation (DFB) said Sunday it has launched an investigation after Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green was racially abused in their 1-0 German Cup win at third-division side Hallescher FC a day earlier.

"The DFB doesn't tolerate racism and hostility on its grounds. There's zero tolerance. Accordingly, the control committee will intervene and investigate the events," Anton Nachreiner, chairman of the DFB committee, said.

Second-tier Fürth coach Alexander Zorniger said that Green was "called monkey several times by the spectators. That didn't happen only one, two, or three times."

"The stadium was 95% full. There were enough people there who could have intervened. Something like that is simply not appropriate, whether it happens in Fürth, Nuremberg or Rostock," he added.

According to the club, Green said it was one spectator during the game.

"But I didn't want to let that upset us because I really wanted to win. And that's what hurts them the most," he said.

Hallescher spokeswomen Lisa Schöppe apologized on behalf of the club on Saturday for the misconduct of some spectators after Zorniger's statements.

mm/lo (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Youssoufa Moukoko grimaces as he kicks the ball in a game against Israel

Football: Abuse of Black German players shows endemic racism

Football: Abuse of Black German players shows endemic racism

Racially abusive posts towards two members of Germany's under-21 soccer team are the latest in a long line of racist insults that have marred German professional football.
SportsJune 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Catastrophe7 hours ago01:38 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Society10 hours ago03:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hussein Hamdan speaking at a podium

Meet Germany's first Islamic Affairs Consultant

Meet Germany's first Islamic Affairs Consultant

Religion12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Azerbaijani checkpoint at entry of Lachin corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up — again

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up — again

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Zain Masri at her desk in Dubai, digitalizing a pattern of Palestinian embroidery

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

SocietyAugust 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 11, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage