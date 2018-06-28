 Bayern and Hoffenheim to kick off the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.06.2018

Sports

Bayern and Hoffenheim to kick off the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign

The 2018-19 Bundesliga fixture list has been released. Reigning champions Bayern Munich play host to fellow UEFA Champions League participants Hoffenheim in the opening encounter on August 24.

Fußball: Bundesliga - Bayern München vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (picture alliance/AA/J. Koch)

The Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) has released the fixture list for the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign.

As is tradition, the defending champions kick off the campaign. Bundesliga fans have been treated to a heavyweight tie in the opening fixture on 24 August 2018 as Bayern are to play host to Hoffenheim. 

Both teams are set to represent Germany's top flight in the UEFA Champions League next season and, given that the sides have averaged four goals a game since Hoffenheim won promotion in 2009, goals are virtually guaranteed.

Other highlights on Matchday 1 include Lucien Favre's opening gambit as Borussia Dortmund head coach when Leipzig come to town and a Rhineland derby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, newly promoted duo Fortuna Düsseldorf and 1. FC Nürnberg have been handed away ties against Augsburg and Hertha Berlin respectively.

Showpiece events

Fans will have to wait until Matchday 11 for the first Der Klassiker of the season with Bayern set to travel to the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, while the two Revierderby  encounters fall on Matchday 14 and Matchday 31. 

 

 

