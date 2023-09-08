  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20
Beethovenfest
SportsGermany

Basketball: Germany stun favorites US in World Cup semifinal

Mark Hallam
Published September 8, 2023last updated September 8, 2023

Germany's national basketball team has beaten the US 113:111, reaching the FIBA World Cup final in a massive upset. Serbia await, but without NBA champion Nikola Jokic; yet still Germany are seen as underdogs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W7tF
The German players and coach celebrate in a large huddle soon after the final buzzer.
Germany reached its first ever World Cup final with its first ever victory against the basketball powerhouse that is the USImage: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Germany has qualified for the final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, at the expense of the perennial favorites from the US.

Germany sealed a 113:111 victory, its first ever win against the US in any basketball match. 

German-based Obst shines alongside NBA teammates

NBA stars Franz and Moritz Wagner, Dennis Schröder, and Daniel Theis carried much of the water for Germany, but Bayern Munich's guard Andreas Obst led the team with 24 points and picked up a handful of assists as well.

Germany's Dennis Schröder dribbles past a defender.
Point guard Dennis Schröder picked up 17 points, 9 assists and 2 steals in a solid showingImage: Tilo Wiedensohler/camera4+/IMAGO

Obst also dropped a crucial three-pointer late in the game as Germany clung to a slim and diminishing lead. 

"It was the coolest game and the most important game. I'm a bit speechless," Obst told broadcaster Magenta after the final buzzer. "We wanted to play fast ... and it worked."

The German team has never before reached a FIBA Basketball World Cup final. With now-retired superstar Dirk Nowitzki in 2002, Germany reached the semis only to lose to Argentina.

"We have some great guys there. We fought until the absolute end," Franz Wagner said after the game. "It is very, very special and now we have to go win the title."

Franz Wagner dunks the ball during the game.
Franz Wagner was one of three Germans to drop more than 20 points, he had 22 but Bayern Munich's Andreas Obst led the team with 24 points, Daniel Theis also bagged 21Image: Tilo Wiedensohler/camera4+/IMAGO

US, and Serbia, not at full strength

Despite the US taking a very young team to the competition in Asia, with more veteran players declining to participate in an international competition shortly before the start of the NBA season, the still star-studded squad remained the bookmakers' favorites going into the tournament. 

Serbia await in the final on Sunday in Manila, but without their most famous player, recently crowned NBA champion Nikola Jokic.

Jokic said after his name was surprisingly omitted from Serbia's squad that he was physically and mentally fatigued after the championship run with the Denver Nuggets and wanted to focus on pre-season preparation.

World Cup comes to basketball-mad Philippines

Edited by: Natalie Muller

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk past a model of the G20 logo ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 5, 2023

G20 Summit to test India's increasing global clout

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gabonese celebrate the recent coup

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Kim Jong Un points to his left while sitting on the grass next to his daughter

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

North Korea marks 75 years of Kim dynasty rule

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Franz Wagner and teammates celebrate

What's behind Germany's FIBA World Cup title bid?

What's behind Germany's FIBA World Cup title bid?

SportsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A war crimes prosecutor inspects the site of a nighttime Russian drone attack on near-port infrastructure in Izmail, Ukraine, September 7, 2023

Romania: Consternation at state's response to Russian drone

Romania: Consternation at state's response to Russian drone

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage