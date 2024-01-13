Necessities run low in Gaza's refugee camps

ConflictsMiddle EastNecessities run low in Gaza's refugee campsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastMohammed Al-Kahlout01/13/2024January 13, 2024Sunday marks 100 days since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The overwhelming majority of Gaza's population has been displaced in Israel's ongoing response. Refugees lack basic necessities such as blankets and safe water.https://p.dw.com/p/4bD3rAdvertisement