ConflictsMiddle East

Necessities run low in Gaza's refugee camps

Mohammed Al-Kahlout
January 13, 2024

Sunday marks 100 days since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The overwhelming majority of Gaza's population has been displaced in Israel's ongoing response. Refugees lack basic necessities such as blankets and safe water.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bD3r
A view of legal adviser to Israel's Foreign Ministry Tal Becker (center) and British jurist Malcolm Shaw (center right) sitting inside the International Court of Justice

Israel defends itself against genocide charges

Israel has defended itself at the UN's top court against claims it is committing genocide in Gaza.
ConflictsJanuary 12, 202402:48 min
An aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen

US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen

The United States and Britain have said the military action is meant to protect trade routes in the Red Sea.
ConflictsJanuary 12, 202402:09 min
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting surrounded by staff and security officials

Blinken heads to Egypt on last leg of Middle East tour

The US secretary of state has been touring the region to try to prevent the war in Gaza from spreading.
ConflictsJanuary 11, 202402:34 min
More on Conflicts from around the world

Nordkorea Interkontinentalrakete Symbobild

Is the Indo-Pacific entering new era of security alliances?

Countries in the Indo-Pacific are seeking ways to counter the region's most belligerent actors: China and North Korea.
ConflictsJanuary 9, 202403:44 min
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
