Barack Obama delivers passionate defense of equality in Nelson Mandela Lecture

Former US President Barack Obama delivered the annual Nelson Mandela Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday, using the first major speech since leaving the White House to honor the late South African leader on what would have been his 100th birthday.

In a wide-ranging talk Obama decried "reactionary" and "strongman" politics, while calling for wider respect for the rights of women and an independent media.

With a thinly veiled reference to his successor Donald Trump, Obama opened by remarking on the "strange and uncertain times we are in…and they are very strange." The ex-president noted that in a moment filled with "disturbing headlines," it was imperative to "get some perspective."

"More than a quarter century after Madiba walked out of prison, I still have to stand here saying people of all races and women and men are the same," Obama said, referencing Nelson Mandela's clan name.

'I am not being alarmist'

In a speech characterized by its impassioned defense of equality across race, gender, sexual orientation and national lines, Obama slammed the "small-minded" nature of "politics of fear, resentment, and retrenchment," without naming any specific politicians.

In what was perhaps another allusion to Trump, he criticized leaders who "just make stuff up...when they're caught in a lie and they just double down."

"Those in power seek to undermine every institution…that gives democracy meaning," including the free press, the former leader said.

He added a stern warning: "I am not being alarmist. I am simply stating the facts. Look around."

The 14,000 people who came to see Obama speak in Johannesburg broke out regularly into thunderous applause throughout the talk.

The celebrations of Mandela came as South Africa is still reeling from a corruption scandal that saw former President Jacob Zuma, of Mandela's African National Congress (ANC) party, resign in disgrace in favor of Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa was a close friend of the late revered leader.

