Avoiding landfill: Recycling batteries in Poland

Marta Thor | Julia Mielke
March 26, 2024

Only a fraction of batteries in Poland are recycled. But when discarded in landfill, they pose a threat to the environment, contaminating groundwater and soil with mercury, cadmium and lead. A climate activist is doing his bit to turn things around.

Marta Thor Freelance journalist specializing in Polish–German relations
