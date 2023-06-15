  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
CrimeCanada

Authorities find drugs worth millions hidden in maple syrup

1 hour ago

A multi-million dollar international drug syndicate tried to smuggle methamphetamine in canola oil and maple syrup from Canada to Australia and New Zealand.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SaDk
Two Australian police officials take a man into custody.
A multi-million dollar international drug syndicate was busted by authorities of 3 nations.Image: Australian Federal Police/AP/picture alliance

A multi-million dollar international drug scheme which intended to import methamphetamine from Canada to Australia and New Zealand was busted by authorities on Thursday.

Officials from the three nations worked together for over five months to crack the syndicate which tried to smuggle the drugs by hiding them in shipments of maple syrup and canola oil.

Several local arrests were made in New Zealand and Australia. 

Australia records four meth hauls

Canadian authorities in January alerted the Australian police that 2,900 liters (98,060 fluid ounces) of liquid meth had been hidden in 180 bottles of canola oil which was bound for Australia. 

The authorities swapped out the meth for a harmless substance and allowed the shipment to continue.

Australia makes massive meth bust

Once it reached Australia, two men moved what they believed were drugs to a storage location near Melbourne.

Two more such shipments arrived in May and June. A shipment that arrived in December was also linked to the syndicate, said the Australian police.

In total, the Australian police intercepted four separate drug hauls weighing more than six tons. Charges have been filed against six men who were arrested.

In this undated photo provided by the Australian Federal Police a jug alleged to contain methamphetamine is displayed in Melbourne
A jug alleged to contain methamphetamine is displayed in MelbourneImage: Australian Federal Police/AP/picture alliance

New Zealand's largest drug interception

In New Zealand, 713 kilograms of methamphetamine were intercepted at the border. The drugs were found hidden in a shipment of maple syrup.

This is the largest interception of methamphetamine in the country, said Police Commissioner Andrew Coaster.

Drug trafficking dominates the darknet

New Zealand police said that the drug harm index figures reflected that the meth would have caused close to $486 million (Є449 million) worth of social harm.

The drugs were part of a wider shipment bound for the Australian market, added Coaster. Six men were arrested in New Zealand and will appear in a court in Auckland.

A collaborative effort

"International drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe," said Coaster.

He added that the best way to "disrupt, intercept and keep communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies and nations."

The assistant Police Commissioner in Australia Hilda Sirec also said the seizures and arrests highlight the damage that law enforcement could inflict on transnational drug trafficking networks by working together.

"We are using our combined reach to disrupt drug supply chains and hold criminals to account, no matter where they are in the world," she said.

ns/jsi (AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Chikungunyu virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Nets are your best defence until the vaccine becomes available

New chikungunya vaccine: Climate change may spread demand

New chikungunya vaccine: Climate change may spread demand

Science16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's team photo ahead of their international friendly against Ukraine

Football: The state of Germany one year ahead of EURO 2024

Football: The state of Germany one year ahead of EURO 2024

Soccer24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Ukrainian drag queen poses during the Warsaw Pride

Why is Poland bad for the LGBTQ+ community?

Why is Poland bad for the LGBTQ+ community?

Society10 hours ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and Justice22 hours ago02:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society13 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage