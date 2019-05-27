Austria investigating Strache, other far-right FPÖ members

Austrian prosecutors announced Thursday that they are investigating former Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache as well as Johan Gudenus, Markus Tschank, and others from the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) on suspicion of breach of trust.

The investigation stems from a secret video that surfaced in May, just days before European elections.

The bombshell that brought down the government

The bombshell publication of the video, which was recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza in 2017 before the FPÖ entered the government as the junior partner to Sebastian Kurz and his Austrian People's Party (ÖVP), led to Strache's resignation and shortly thereafter to the collapse of the entire government.

Originally published by Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly magazine Der Spiegel, the video showed Strache and Gudenus offering infrastructure projects and media investment opportunities to a woman posing as a wealthy Russian investor in exchange for positive media coverage.

Watch video 00:50 Strache: 'I offered him my resignation as vice chancellor of Austria, and he accepted it'

Skirting campaign finance law

The investigation is also likely to focus on another portion of the video in which the two men inform the woman about a scheme in which she can donate to the party by depositing money with a charitable foundation.

They explain that this will allow her to avoid breaking Austrian campaign finance law as the foundation is not officially linked to the FPÖ. Strache also boasted that a number of wealthy German and Austrian donors had given the FPÖ large sums of money using the scheme. Those individuals denied that they had ever done so.

Prosecutors said they are looking "in multiple directions" in the investigation. They added that they are also looking at "persons unknown," but are interested in Tschank, an FPÖ parliamentarian with ties to a number of organizations affiliated with the party.

Tschank's parliamentary immunity was revoked on Thursday.

Watch video 00:23 Hofer: Freedom Party will remain strong

From Vienna to Brussels?

Strache resigned as vice chancellor and FPÖ party chairman on May 18, the day after Ibizagate video, as the video has become known, was made public. Gudenus subsequently left the party.

After the FPÖ was dropped as Kurz's coalition partner, he, too, suffered a stinging defeat by losing a vote of confidence.

Following the no-confidence vote, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen appointed Brigitte Bierlein to head a caretaker government until elections are held in September.

Strache was replaced by Norbert Hofer as acting party chairman after he resigned on May 18, however, Strache may yet take up a post at the European Parliament. During the May 26 European Parliament elections, Austrian FPÖ voters chose him as their preferred candidate to serve in one of the party's three seats.

js/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:00 Share Austria: Snap elections in September Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ImCG Austria heards towards early elections

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.