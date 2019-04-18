 Austria: Far-right politician threatens TV moderator | News | DW | 25.04.2019

News

Austria: Far-right politician threatens TV moderator

FPÖ General Secretary Harald Vilimsky told ORF moderator Armin Wolf that he could face "consequences" in a recent television appearance. Wolf had compared a flyer from an FPÖ youth wing to anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda.

FPÖ politician Harald Vilimsky (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

Opposition lawmakers in Austria were outraged on Wednesday by the appearance of Harald Vilimsky, general secretary of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), on public broadcaster Österreicher Rundfunk (ORF) where he threatened the moderator. 

Vilimsky, an FPÖ's candidate for European Parliament, said in an interview on Tuesday with ORF moderator Armin Wolf could face "consequences" after Wolf questioned the far-right politician about a cartoon poster of the FPÖ youth wing in the southwestern state of Styria.

Controversial party poster

In the interview on ORF channel ZiB2, Wolf first questioned Vilimsky over the "rat poem" by the deputy mayor of Braunau am Inn, Adolf Hitler's home town, which Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz deemed "racist." The mayor has since resigned over the poem.

Wolf then showed a cartoon flyer of the FPÖ youth league in Styria, which depicted a blonde couple in a traditional costume surrounded by sneering gray figures with oversized noses accompanied by the slogan "tradition beats migration." Wolf then asked Vilimsky how this depiction of migrants differed from the anti-Semitic depiction of Jews in the Nazi paper Der Stürmer (The Striker).

Vilimsky took exception to the comparison. "To draw this parallel, Mr. Wolf, is the last straw. Taking a picture of Der Stürmer, juxtaposing it with a youth poster and to suggest a link to national socialism — that is something that cannot go without consequences."

  • Der Pressefotograf Jasper Juinen sitzt in Eritrea vor einem Hubschrauber der Vereinten Nationen. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Juinen)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Africa's very own North Korea: Eritrea

    Eritrea ranks second-last in the World Press Freedom Index. Reports from the disastrous state of affairs in Eritrea are rare, and many journalists have been forced to leave the country. Radio Erena is the only one to broadcast independent information to the people of Eritrea — from Paris.

  • Kim Jong Un spricht zu vier Offizieren, die alles auf einem Block notieren. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/Yonhap/KCNA)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Dictated by the dictator

    Press freedom is also non-existent in North Korea. Sealed off from the rest of the world, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un keeps a check on what the media publish. State TV and radio are available, nothing more. People who express their opinions vanish in political prison camps — along with their entire families.

  • Ein turkmenisches Ehepaar sitzt vor ihrem Fernseher im Wohnzimmer. (Foto: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Keeping tabs in Turkmenistan

    President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov owns almost all of the country's media corporations. The newspaper Rysgal is the only exception, and even here, every edition needs state approval before it can go to press. A new law against media monopolies gives the people of Turkmenistan access to foreign news, but the government still keeps tabs on the Internet, and blocks most websites.

  • Ein Pressefotograf steht auf einem Schuttberg. Ein vietnamesischer Soldat beobachtet ihn. (Foto: picture alliance/ZB/A. Burgi)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Culling the critics

    Independent media do not exist in Vietnam. The ruling Communist Party tells journalists what to publish. For the most part, publishers, editors and the reporters themselves are party members. Authorities have recently taken a greater interest in bloggers who challenge the authoritarian Communist Party's opinion monopoly - and try to silence them by sending them to jail.

  • Ein Kamerateam wird von chinesischen Polizisten bedroht. (Foto: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    China's non-freedom

    China, Reporters Without Borders says, is the world's biggest prison for bloggers and journalists. The authoritarian regime takes massive steps against unwelcome news coverage; pressure on foreign reporters is also on the rise. Entire regions are taboo to them, their work is closely monitored and Chinese assistants or interview partners can quite simply be imprisoned.

  • In der syrischen Stadt Duron laufen Menschen über eine Straße. Sie ist ganz nebelig und die Häuser sind zerstört. (Foto: Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

    Where freedom of the press doesn't exist

    Under fire in Syria

    Many journalists have been persecuted and killed since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, whom Reporters Without Borders has ranked as an enemy of press freedom for years. The al-Nusra front, which fights against Assad, and the Islamic State group in turn attack Syrian state media reporters, kidnapping or publicly executing the journalists and correspondents.

    Author: Sabrina Pabst / db


The ORF editorial board understood the FPÖ general secretary's statement as a "personal threat to ZiB2 presenter Armin Wolf."

"The ORF editorial board strongly condemns this attempt of personal intimidation," ORF said, adding that a political leader had never before made such a threat to a moderator. 

However, Norbert Steger, a former FPÖ vice-chancellor and the current chairman of the ORF foundation board, described the comparison of the cartoon flyer and Der Stürmer as outrageous, saying it is "perverse that one always compares such lukewarm fans with Nazis." He also suggested that Wolf should run for the Social Democrats.

Austria's Social Democrats said that Vilimsky's remarks were another worrying step towards an illiberal democracy, media policy spokesman Thomas Drozda said.

FPÖ and ORF

The FPÖ, a junior partner in Austria's coalition government, has feuded with ORF in the past, accusing the public broadcaster of left-wing bias.

The far-right party has long sought to do away with the licensing fee that funds the broadcaster. Last year, Steger threatened to dismiss one-third of ORF's foreign correspondents over displeasure with the broadcaster's reporting.

The row was listed as a reason why Austria fell five spots to 16th in the Reporters Without Borders' Global Press Freedom Index.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

