  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
A Taiwanese flag and Tsai Ing-wen
The delegation is expected to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Image: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com
PoliticsAustralia

Australian lawmakers to visit Taiwan

7 minutes ago

A bipartisan delegation is setting off for a five-day visit to Taiwan. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will not attend and reaffirmed Australian support for the "status quo" on Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQhd

A bipartisan group of Australian Members of Parliament will visit Taiwan next week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday. 

Albanese said the "backbench" delegation visiting Taiwan was not a "government visit." The prime minister added that he would not be joining the five-day tour, which begins on Sunday.

China frequently bristles at Western countries sending delegations to Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing considers to be its territory. The visit also comes as Albanese's administration tries to patch relations with China, which have soured in recent years. 

At a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit last month in Indonesia, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Albanese and called for better relations, raising hopes of improved ties between the two major trading partners. 

The Weekend Australian newspaper reported that plans for the the trip were kept secret to stop Chinese diplomats in Australia from lobbying for its cancellation.

On Saturday, Albanese reiterated Australia's bipartisan support of the "one-China" policy, which holds that Beijing is China's only legitimate government. 

"There remains a bipartisan position when it comes to China and when it comes to support for the status quo on Taiwan," Albanese told reporters.

Wu: China aiming for 'reunification'

What will be discussed during the visit?

Australia, like most other countries, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, it has expressed concern over China's recent military pressure on the island. 

The six-member delegation includes members of the center-left ruling Labor Party, as well as the conservative opposition Liberal Party and its ally, the National Party. 

The group includes former leader of the National Party Barnaby Joyce, a spokesperson for Joyce told Reuters news agency.

Scott Buchholz, a conservative MP who is in the delegation, told the Weekend Australian, "just because we are friends with Taiwan does not mean we can't be friends with China." 

The delegation is expected to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. Issues on the agenda include security, trade, agriculture and indigenous affairs, the newspaper reported. 

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said Australian politicians regularly traveled to Taiwan before the pandemic and the first such visit in three years "represents a resumption of that activity."

tg/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A Beijing newspaper reports on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei

China, Taiwan, the US: A long, complicated relationship

China, Taiwan, the US: A long, complicated relationship

Nancy Pelosi's unexpected trip to Taiwan sparked significant tensions with Communist China. While the US formally has a "One China" policy, it also supplies Taiwan with modern weapons systems.
PoliticsAugust 3, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing

Xi: China will never rule out use of force in Taiwan

Xi: China will never rule out use of force in Taiwan

At the Chinese Communist Party Congress, President Xi Jinping said that "the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese themselves to decide." Taipei warned it will not back down on its sovereignty.
PoliticsOctober 16, 2022
British Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen hold framed artwork showing Taiwan

Taiwan: UK lawmakers talk defense cooperation during visit

Taiwan: UK lawmakers talk defense cooperation during visit

"Taiwan has friends. And Taiwan does not stand alone," said the head of the UK delegation, Alicia Kearn, while visiting the island. China warned the UK to "stop interfering."
Politics23 hours ago
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A German gas meter

Germany seeks 1-year ban on energy price hikes: report

Business2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Culture22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Ai Weiwei stands in front of his sculpture "Forever Bicycles," made of a neatly-arranged pile of silver bicycles, without tires and saddles, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Freedom of Speech19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

3 German passports

How European countries regulate citizenship

How European countries regulate citizenship

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and Environment16 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage