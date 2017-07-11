Xi: China will never rule out use of force in Taiwan

President Xi Jinping opened the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday. In his speech, Xi said China has not ruled out the use of force to resolve the Taiwan issue.

"We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," he said.

He added that "resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business" and their decision to make.

"The historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, reunification definitely must be achieved and reunification definitely will be achieved," he said.

In response to Xi's remarks, Taipei declared that it would not cede its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy. Taiwan's presidential office emphasized that both sides share responsibilities for preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, and that engaging in combat is not an option.

'Won the largest battle against poverty'

In his opening address at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Xi praised the party.

He said it was upholding social stability, preserving national security, defending lives, and controlling the situation in Hong Kong, which was roiled by anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

Xi also said that the party "has won the largest battle against poverty in human history" with Beijing's domestic policies prioritizing the advancement of shared prosperity. The government aims to speed up the creation of a housing system and enhance the system of wealth distribution, according to the politician.

The 69-year-old leader pointed to China's progress in tackling ecological problems. He promised the continuation of an "energy revolution" and promotion of clean use of coal, while addressing soil, air and water pollution.

Xi is set to be reconfirmed as the party general secretary, China's most powerful position, and the head of the Central Military Commission by the deputies.

It would be an unprecedented third term for a Chinese communist leader. Xi himself removed presidential term limits in 2018.

Heavy police presence, twice-a-decade event

Almost 2,300 delegates are present for the one-week event.

Early on Sunday, there was a significant police presence in the Beijing area ahead of the twice-a-decade party congress.

Journalists and other participants were transported by a fleet of buses to a mostly empty area surrounded by flapping red flags.

Vast crowds of delegates also assembled in the chamber a day early, on Saturday, for a preparatory meeting

After passing through a series of security checks, the participants entered the Great Hall of the People, which had a huge hammer and sickle symbol hanging above the stage where the top leaders would be sitting.

"Long live the great, glorious and correct Chinese Communist Party," proclaimed one of the banners in the hall.

No significant changes to policy

Xi, who has been in charge since 2012, is not expected to make any substantial changes to the direction of policy, according to analysts.

One of the critical issues to be discussed would be whether to continue China's stringent zero-COVID policy.

China's zero COVID policy fatigues people, business

Xi is expected to unveil his new seven-person leadership group, the Politburo Standing Committee, at the end of the congress.

In addition, he will choose Li Keqiang's successor as premier, the head of government in the one-party state.

