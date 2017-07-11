China, Taiwan, the US: A long, complicated relationship

After the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, two self-proclaimed Chinese states emerged; the Taiwan-based Republic of China (ROC), and the People's Republic of China (PRC) — proclaimed by Mao Zedong in Beijing — on the mainland. The latter regards Taiwan as a breakaway province.

The Chinese Communist Party, which controls the PRC, never had any say over matters in Taiwan. Conversely, Taiwan's rulers — elected in free, democratic elections since the 1990s — have had no influence on mainland China. And for a long time, nobody thought about changing the status-quo.

Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China on October 1, 1949

That was until 2005, when mainland China adopted an anti-secession law granting China's People'sLiberationArmy the right to interfere militarily should Taiwan officially declare independence. For decades, mainland China has positioned rockets on its coast within striking range of Taiwan. All the while, tensions between both Chinas, separated by the Taiwan Strait, have been growing.

Taiwan lacks international recognition

Until the early 1970s, the international community recognized Taiwan as the Republic of China. In 1971, however, the UN voted to treat the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole representative of China.

Following this move, Germany established diplomatic relations with the PRC. As a condition, Germany was obliged to accept the "One China" policy, which holds that Beijing is China's only legitimate government. By extension, diplomatic ties with Taiwan had to be cut. Currently, only 14 countries in the world recognize Taiwan, among them the Vatican.

In 1979, the US followed suit and broke off diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, recognizing the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China. Yet that same year, Congress adopted the Taiwan Relations Act, which requires the US to provide Taiwan with modern weapons systems and commits it to maintaining peace in the region.

US backs Asian democracies

Across party lines, US lawmakers agreed Taiwan should not be surrendered to Beijing. After all, during the Cold War, Washington and Taipei had joined forces in fighting Communist China. Washington is deeply suspicious of Beijing's rise, viewing it as a rival, whereas it sees Taipei as an important, like-minded ally.

During her recent visit to the island, Nancy Pelosi said "our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear we will not abandon Taiwan, and we are proud of our enduring friendship." Taiwan occupies a strategically important location, allowing it to monitor Chinese war ships and fighter jets heading out into the Pacific region.

One China, different interpretations

The Chinese Communist Party treats the "One China" policy as the foundation of a possible reunification with Taiwan. In Taiwan, meanwhile, opinions diverge over the policy. Taiwan's main opposition party KMT says after the 1992 Hong Kong talks, both sides recognized the "One China" policy — although it maintains each side has its own interpretation about whether this means the RoC or PRC are legitimate states. This verbal agreement later became known as the 1992 Consensus.

Beijing has made the 1992 Consensus the foundation for peaceful relations with Taiwan. It has never said it believes the "One China" policy refers to anything other than the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan's governing DPP party and President Tsai Ing-wen find the 1992 Consensus difficult. While Tsai Ing-wen did say in her 2016 inaugural speech that she respected the agreement as a historical fact and wanted to preserve peace and stability, she stressed that democracy and the will of her people are of great importance to her.

Taiwan's public is deeply divided over whether or not the island should declare independence, or reunite with the mainland, especially as many mainland Chinese moved to Taiwan following World War II.

Beijing's uncompromising stance

Beijing takes issue with the Taipei government referring to the island as Taiwan, instead of Republic of China, interpreting this as a move towards independence.

State officials in mainland China are taught that Taiwan is not headed by a president, but by a chief administrator. Beijing does not recognize the Taiwanese national anthem and flag either. It also blocks Taiwan from joining most international organizations. Most recently, Beijing continued blocking Taiwan from obtaining observer status at the World Health Organization. And Taiwanese athletes compete as "Chinese Taipei" at the Olympic Games.

