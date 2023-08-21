  1. Skip to content
Australia to buy Tomahawk missiles from US to boost defense

36 minutes ago

In a bid to keep its adversaries like China at bay, Australia is also investing heavily in developing its domestic missile manufacturing industry.

A Tomahawk missile fired from a naval ship
The Tomahawk cruise missiles have a strike range of more than 1,000 kilometers Image: picture allianc abaca

Australia on Monday announced that it will buy more than 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US for its navy, for 1.3 billion Australian dollars ($83 million, €76 million).

With this deal, Australia will join the small league of countries that have the 1,500 kilometer (932 mile)-range missiles. Britain and the United States are the only two countries that have the missile technology.

Australia's Defense Ministry said the Tomahawk cruise missiles would be some of the "most powerful and technologically advanced" weapons in Australia's armory.

Stressing over the need for long-range strike missiles, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said, "We are investing in the capabilities our Defence Force needs to hold our adversaries at risk further from our shores and keep Australians safe in the complex and uncertain world in which we live today."

Besides the Tomahawk missiles, the Australian government has also agreed to buy more than 60 extended range anti-radar missiles.

Australia's robust efforts to boost defense capacity

Australia's recent weapon purchases suggest the country is investing heavily in amping up its military power and preparing for unforeseen attacks from its adversaries like China.

Recently, Australia's defense review stressed on the need to invest in the development of potential that can enable the country to make precise strikes over a long range.

Australia also plans to develop its domestic missile manufacturing capabilities, Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said.

"We are buying these weapons now to deliver capability quickly - but we are also considering options to manufacture missiles domestically because of the importance of building sovereign Australian defense manufacturing capabilities," he said in the statement.

The US had also recently confirmed that it is helping Australia in building its own domestic missile manufacturing industry.

France to build entire submarine fleet in Australia

mfa/fb (Reuters, AFP)

