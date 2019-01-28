 Australia halts German ship after crew reports mistreatment and food shortages | News | DW | 27.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Australia halts German ship after crew reports mistreatment and food shortages

Inspectors said there wasn't enough food for the crew and there had been no shore leave for weeks. It is not the first time the German shipping company has been accused of scrimping.

Container ships in Hamburg, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt)

A German-owned cargo ship called the "Anna Elisabeth" was detained off the coast of Australia after the crew complained of poor working conditions, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said on Wednesday.

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier is owned by the German shipping firm Johann MK Blumenthal, and union inspectors say the reported conditions on the ship are "systemic to this company."

The Anna Elisabeth is currently being held at Port Kembla in New South Wales, Australia.

Reports of mistreatment

The crew — comprised of 17 workers from Sri Lanka and the Philippines — said they'd experienced bullying and unsafe conditions on board.

They have not been allowed to take shore leave since January 23, when the ship was in South Africa, according to the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF).

AMSA later said the vessel lacked sufficient food, and that a rescue boat crane wasn't fully operational, according to the Australian Associated Press.

  • Containerhafen von Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Hamburg

    Germany's biggest port, located in Hamburg, shipped 137.8 million tons of cargo in 2015. And it handled 8.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) standard containers. This makes Hamburg the third-largest container port in Europe and the 19th biggest worldwide.

  • Containerhafen von Antwerpen (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Waem)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Antwerp

    Antwerp is home to Belgium's largest port, with TEU container volumes amounting to about 9.6 million. Measured in terms of cargo volume, it is Europe's second biggest and stands 15th in global rankings. Antwerp is the world's largest transshipment center for package freight. Furthermore, the port of Antwerp houses the second-largest chemical industrial complex in the world after that in Houston.

  • Containerhafen von Rotterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Rotterdam

    The port of Rotterdam is the largest in Europe and ranked 12th in the world. The entire port area has a length of 42 kilometers. The number of containers handled at the port rose 1.2 percent in 2016 to 12.4 million TEU. An increasing amount of freight was shipped to East Asia and North America.

  • Containerhafen von Los Angeles (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Masterson)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Los Angeles/Long Beach

    The port of Los Angeles is located on San Pedro Bay, about 30 kilometers south of the city center. Located adjacent to it is the port of Long Beach - blurring the geographic boundaries between the two. Together, the two ports occupied 10th spot worldwide in 2015, handling some 15.3 million standard containers.

  • Containerhafen von Dubai (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Jebreili)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Dubai

    The Jebel Ali Port in Dubai is the biggest and busiest international port in the Middle East. It was built in the late 1970s and in 2015 it shipped nearly 15.6 million standard containers, placing the port in the ninth place worldwide.

  • Containerhafen von Guangzhou (picture alliance/dpa/Chinafotopress)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Guangzhou

    The port of Guangzhou, ranked 7th in the world, is one of the six Chinese ports that are among the top ten ports worldwide in terms of container volume. Over 17.5 million standard containers were handled by the Guangzhou port in 2015.

  • Containerhafen von Busan (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Heon-Kyun)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Busan

    Busan is, after the capital Seoul, the second largest metropolis in South Korea, and it is the East Asian country's most important hub for international trade. In 2015, 19.4 million standard containers were loaded and unloaded in this port surrounded by a scenic mountain chain. Busan houses the sixth biggest port in the world.

  • Containerhafen von Hongkong (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Favre)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Hongkong

    Hong Kong's harbor has benefited from the territory's strategic location facing the South China Sea. With a capacity to handle over 20 million standard containers, Hong Kong's port ranks the fifth largest in the world.

  • Containerhafen von Singapur (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Singapore

    Singapore's port handles nearly 31 million standard containers annually and therefore secures the second spot in global rankings. The city-state always strives to maintain top notch facilities at its port, jealously guarding its reputation as the most important transshipment point between Europe and Southeast Asia.

  • Containerhafen von Schanghai (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/A. Tu)

    A trip around the world's biggest seaports

    Shanghai

    Shanghai's port, by a wide margin, has occupied the top slot worldwide since 2010. The port handled around 36.5 million standard containers in 2015, over three times as many as in Hamburg.

    Author: Klaus Ullrich (sri)


Not enough to feed the crew

Australian authorities decided to launch an investigation into the charges after receiving a complaint from the ITF and the Maritime Union of Australia.

ITF national coordinator Dean Summers said that its inspectors boarded the ship and found that there was not enough food to feed the crew on the journey to Singapore.

"Meat and fish were freezer burnt and fresh provisions were very low, certainly not enough to get 17 seafarers to Singapore," Summers said in a statement.

Allan Schwartz, AMSA's general manager of ship safety, said that companies who continue to breach the country's maritime labor laws could be banned from Australian waters.

"All ships in Australian waters need to comply with Australian standards," Schwartz said.

  • Deutschland Containerschiff OOCL Hong Kong in Wilhelmshaven (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    A new world record

    The largest container ship in the world entered the German port of Wilhelmshaven on Sunday July 2. The MV "OOCL Hong Kong" is 400 meters long and has 21,413 pitches for standard containers. It was built in the Samsung ship yard in South Korea. Before the stop in Germany, the ship, on its maiden voyage, has already stopped in Felixstowe, England and the Polish city of Gdansk.

  • Infografik Entwicklung Ladekapazität Containerschiff ENG

    The biggest container ships in the world

    The size of the Empire State Building

    The world's second largest container ship has made its way up the Elbe River to become the biggest-ever vessel to call at Hamburg harbor. With a length of 400 meters (1,320 ft) it would normally carry 20,170 containers - but that number had to be reduced because the river is not deep enough. Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K wants to employ it regularly on routes between Europe and East Asia.

  • Deutschland Containerschiff CMA CGM Marco Polo in Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warmuth)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Never-ending race?

    MOL Triumph, alongside the world's largest container ship, Madrid Maersk, will soon be replaced by OOCL Hong Kong in terms of capacity because the new cargo giant can load 21.100 standard containers. A quarter century ago, the biggest cargo ships could load only slightly more than 4,000 containers, and were easily outstripped by supertankers which remain the biggest vessels ever built.

  • Öltanker Jahre Viking auf hoher See (picture-alliance/dpa/DPA Report)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Too large to fit

    With a length of 458 meters, Norwegian oil tanker Jahre Viking was the largest ship ever built. She needed more than six kilometers (3.72 miles) to stop, and was unable to navigate the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal and the English Channel. Between 2004 and 2009, she was used as a floating storage for oil before being sold to Indian ship breakers and breached for scrapping in Gujarat.

  • Frankreich Testfahrt der Atlantique STX (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Dubray)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Small city on the water

    The biggest cruise ship is the Harmony of the Seas, at a length of 362 meters. More than 6,300 passengers can enjoy their time on 16 decks, while being served by a crew of 2.100. Royal Caribbean Cruises paid more than one billion euros (($1.08 billion) for her, equipping it with 20 dining rooms, 23 swimming pools - including the longest water slide - and an open air garden with 12,000 plants.

  • Motoryacht Azzam (Imago/TheYachtPhoto.com)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    The 'toys' of the super-rich

    Rivalry among ship owners seems fiercest in the super-yacht category, where Arab sheiks, Russian oligarchs and US billionaires dig deep - not shy to splash out on costly extensions even during construction to outbid others in the race for luxury. Momentarily, the "toy" of a Saudi sheikh holds the title. His 180-meter yacht named Azzam is equipped with helideck, missile defense and submarine.

  • Deutschland Sailing Yacht A auf der Kieler Förde (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Heimken)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    'Sailing boat' for the romatic

    The world's biggest yacht under sails is called "Sailing Yacht A" and the creation of designer Philippe Starck. She is owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnitchenko. The total sail area of 3,747 square metres is equal to the size of half a football pitch, She has eight decks with three swimming pools and an underwater observation pod in the keel.

  • Flugzeugträger USS Gerald R. Ford (Imago/Zumapress/C. Delano)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    The most expensive is for combat

    The Gerald R. Ford is the lead ship of a new class of United States Navy supercarriers and was commissioned in April 2017.The US military has spent about $13 billion for the aircarft carrier which belongs to a fleet of currently 18 classical carriers. She is able to launch Navy jet fighters faster and more efficiently due to an electromagnetic catapult instead of a steam-driven one.

  • Atomeisbrecher Arktika (picture alliance / dpa)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Russian trailblazer

    Three-meters-thick Arctic ice fields? No problem for Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika. According to Russian media, it's the most powerful vessel of its kind and scheduled to be commissioned by the end of the 2017. Then it will be deployed to the Arctic oil and gas fields to blaze the trail for Russian tankers. Russia wants to build several more of these ships in the years to come.

  • Schwimmkran SSCV Thialf (BoH/GPL)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Slow muscle man

    Thialf is the world's most powerful deepwater construction vessel. She is capable of a tandem lift of 14,200 tons and used for installing offshore constructions. For lifting operations it will normally be ballasted down to 26.6 m (87 ft). This way the pontoons, with a draught of 13.6 metres, are well submerged to reduce the effect of waves. It is strong but slow with a speed of only 11 km/h.

  • Dockwise Vanguard beim Transport einer Offshore Plattform (Boskalis)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Piggyback on the sea

    Floating oil rigs (see picture) or even whole ships can be moved by the Dockwise Vanguard. The heavy lift ship sinks into the water, towboats drag the load over the charging platform and then the ship lifts herself up again. The world biggest transportation ship is 275 meters long.

  • Regisseur James Cameron taucht zum tiefsten Punkt der Meere (REUTERS)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Explorers of the unknown deepwater

    Canadian film director James Cameron dived with the Deepsea Challenger to the deepest point of the world's oceans known as Challenger Deep and located at 10.984 meters on the bed of the Pacific. The submarine was constructed in secrecy in Australia from 2005 to 2012. Passengers shouldn't panic in closed rooms because they sit in a high-strengh steel-ball only 106 centimeters in diameter.

  • Yara Birkeland (Yara International)

    The biggest container ships in the world

    Human beings are not needed

    Size is not everything! The ships of the future might be electrically-driven and without any crew. Norway will start the first experiment with a self-driving e-container ship next year. The Yara Birkland will ship fertilizer along the coast of Norway - first with a captain on the helm, and from 2019 remote-controlled. In 2020, the ship will travel autonomously, likely to become a "game changer."

    Author: Insa Wrede


German company in focus

Johann MK Blumenthal, which is based in Hamburg, has not yet responded to the reports.

ITF said that in recent weeks, inspectors in Europe found other cases of food shortages on ships owned by the German company.

"It is our suspicion that this company is under intense financial pressure and has sought to save money wherever it can," Summers said.

In its statement, ITF called on the Australian government to urge other countries to "audit and detain" Blumenthal ships whenever rights violations were found.

Watch video 01:05

Is it normal for cargo ships to lose their load?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Appeal against deepening Hamburg's Elbe River for shipping fails at top court

Germany's top administrative court has ruled in favor of the deepening of the Elbe River so giant container ships can reach Hamburg. Environmentalists fear the impact the dredging could have for one rare plant. (28.11.2017)  

Hanjin bankruptcy sparks global shipping crisis

The bankruptcy of the Cho family-run South Korean shipping company Hanjin has left dozens of gigantic container ships stranded at sea, and merchants worried that the goods they ordered may not reach them. (02.09.2016)  

Deepening divide over Elbe dredging

The struggle continues over a plan to deepen the Elbe River. Proponents say it will create jobs. Opponents have environmental concerns. A federal court in Leipzig will begin hearing arguments today. (19.12.2016)  

Cosco to buy rival shipper for $6.3 billion

In yet another consolidation in the shipping industry, Chinese giant Cosco has made a bid for rival Orient Overseas which would make it one of the world's largest container liners in a business dominated by Europeans. (10.07.2017)  

A trip around the world's biggest seaports

Freight ports play a key role in the global transport of goods. It is here - in the container terminals - that products are loaded and unloaded, to be shipped to consumers across the world. (14.02.2017)  

The biggest container ships in the world

Ship owners from all over the world are competing for the glory of building the most outstanding vessels plowing the oceans. In this race not only size matters, but technology, too. (16.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Is it normal for cargo ships to lose their load?  

Related content

Erste Ergebnisse der Konzertierten Aktion Pflege

Germany aims to revamp crisis-hit care industry amid worker shortage 28.01.2019

The German government has come up with a plan to get the country out of its care worker crisis: find 10 percent more trainees by 2023. But experts say the effort will only be effective if working conditions improve.

Deutschland Martin Winterkorn vor Abgas-Untersuchungsausschuss

From VW to Julian Assange: How does extradition work? 04.05.2018

Luckily for former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn, Germany is one of a handful of countries that refuses to extradite its own citizens on principle. But how do other countries handle extradition proceedings?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  