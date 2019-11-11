 Australia braces for ′catastrophic fire danger′ | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia braces for 'catastrophic fire danger'

Authorities have warned people to take precautions and evacuate if needed, as weather conditions continue to fuel devastating bushfires in New South Wales. Over 600 schools have been forced to close across the state.

Firefighters work to contain a bushfire in Old Bar, Australia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Pateman)

Millions of residents in Australia's most populous state were subject to a seven-day state of emergency, as weather conditions worsened on Tuesday. Increased heat and high winds have threatened to make the already devastating bushfires worse.

Authorities in Sydney are warning residents of "catastrophic fire danger" — the first time that designation has been assigned since fire ratings were introduced in Australia in 2009. The warning has triggered evacuations in the state of New South Wales and forced more than 600 schools across the state to close.

Three people have died and more than 150 homes have been destroyed due to the fire since Friday.

Watch video 01:42

Australian fires tear across northeast

Bushfires are a common threat during Australia's hot, dry summers, but this year's outbreak has been particularly severe.

More than 1 million hectares (3,800 square miles) of forest and farmland have already burned across New South Wales this year, three times greater than the area burned last season.

'Go to safer locations'

With temperatures were expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in New South Wales on Tuesday, authorities said they were prepared but warned citizens there was only so much they could do.

"We are not going to control fires under catastrophic conditions," said Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons. "They have the ability to develop and grow extremely quickly and develop into very large fires."

"Now is the time to exercise those decisions to leave, leave early and go to safer locations, safer towns and villages or safer places in your local community, such as the shopping centers."

Smoke from fires in the northern part of the state had already reached Sydney by Tuesday morning. The harbor city, home to 5 million people, is surrounded by large, dry areas of bushland.

"It's a bit of the calm before the storm at the moment," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio. "Nature will throw some curveballs today, no doubt."

jcg/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

  • Congo Basin (picture alliance/ WILDLIFE)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    The Congo Basin

    According to Weather Source, over 6,900 fires have been recorded in Angola and 3,400 in DR Congo this week; compared to over 2,000 in Brazil. But experts say it's difficult to compare. "Fire in Africa... is part of a cycle, people in the dry season set fire to bush rather than to dense, moist rainforest," said Greenpeace's Philippe Verbelen.

  • Firefighters and volunteers work to put out a fire in Bolivia.

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Bolivia

    Almost a million hectares (3860 square miles) of forest and farmland have been destroyed in Bolivia over the past few weeks by largely unchecked wildfires, with scientists and indigenous leaders already branding it the country's biggest disaster for biodiversity. Small farmers often practice the slash-and-burn method — known locally as chaqueo — as a quick and easy way to clear land.

  • Indonesian soldiers try to extinguish peatland fire (picture-alliance/Photoshot/H. Vavaldi)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Indonesia

    The start of the dry season has sparked Indonesia's worst annual fire season since 2015. A state of emergency has been declared in six provinces, including Sumatra and the Riau Islands. Like Brazil, Indonesia is home to some of our planet's oldest tropical forests, but large areas have been lost to agriculture or other commercial interests.

  • Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Valleseco, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Gran Canaria, Spain

    A wildfire raged through the Spanish holiday island for over a week this month, threatening several parks rich in biodiversity and forcing thousands to evacuate. Spain is often threatened by massive forest fires, especially during the hot, arid summer months. Experts say climate change means these events will likely become more severe and frequent.

  • Wood burns on the forest floor in Russia (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Russia

    Large swathes of land in Siberia have been engulfed by wildfires this season, prompting a state of emergency in four regions. Forest fires are a natural event in Siberia, but unusually warm weather this summer combined with strong winds meant a record 5.5 million hectares of forest was burning by mid-August, creating a cloud of smoke which covered a greater area than the EU!

  • Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns in Greece (REUTERS)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Greece

    Greece is on high alert as hot, windy weather fuels dozens of fires across the country. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from the holiday island of Samos. Fires in Greece are often blamed on people ignoring safety rules during severe weather conditions, such as throwing away lit cigarettes or barbequing outdoors. More than 100 people were killed in a wildfire outside Athens in July 2018.

  • A fire fighter looks up at a bushfire in Australia

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Australia

    Australia is no stranger to bushfires. But they are becoming increasingly common even during the winter months thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures. Tinder-dry conditions have forced some states to bring forward the start of the bushfire danger season to August 1. Between August 22 - 23 this year Australia recorded 768 bushfires — slightly higher than the number of blazes burning in Bolivia.

  • Smoke billows as a wildfire destroys homes in Arizona (picture-alliance/AP)

    Raging wildfires around the world

    Arizona, United States

    Beginning on June 8, three wildfires in Central Arizona have burned through 14,000 acres of land. Wildfire season is usually quite active in Arizona due to its dry climate. Unless they pose a threat to human life, many fires are contained and managed rather than suppressed. On average, over 2% of the land has burned per decade since 1984 — a figure likely to increase as the climate warms.

    Author: Ineke Mules


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires

The koala is on the verge of "functional" extinction. To make matters worse, logging, wildfires and drought are becoming more frequent across Australia. A koala hospital is working to find ways to help them survive. (04.11.2019)  

Brazil's next fire disaster, in the Pantanal wetlands

Brazil's Pantanal wetlands are on fire. While the world was shocked by the wildfires that ravaged the Amazon, few seem to have noticed the destruction of the world's largest tropical wetland area. (11.11.2019)  

Australia: 'Catastrophic' bushfires declared state of emergency

The premier of the Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency as deadly bushfires continue to rage. Three people have been killed so far, with fires now threatening the city of Sydney. (11.11.2019)  

Australian bushfires turn deadly, destroy scores of homes

At least three people have been killed and over 150 houses have been destroyed in bushfires raging across eastern Australia. A record number of emergency warnings were issued this week. (09.11.2019)  

Australian PM threatens to 'outlaw' climate protests

The conservative head of Australia's government has described climate protesters as a "new breed of radical activism." Critics have accused Scott Morrison of trying to weaken fundamental rights in the country. (01.11.2019)  

Raging wildfires around the world

The severity of the wildfires in the Amazon has prompted a global outcry. But Brazil isn't the only country struggling to contain out-of-control blazes. In fact, even more fires are currently burning in Central Africa. (27.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Australian fires tear across northeast  

Related content

Australien New South Wales Waldbrände

Australia: 'Catastrophic' bushfires declared state of emergency 11.11.2019

The premier of the Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency as deadly bushfires continue to rage. Three people have been killed so far, with fires now threatening the city of Sydney.

Waldbrände in Australien

Australia: Out-of-control bushfires rage across eastern regions 08.11.2019

More than 100 bushfires are threatening huge swathes of Australia's eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland. Firefighters say the unprecedented number of fires is "uncharted territory."

Rauch erfüllt den Himmel in Port Macquarie

Australian bushfires turn deadly, destroy scores of homes 09.11.2019

At least three people have been killed and over 150 houses have been destroyed in bushfires raging across eastern Australia. A record number of emergency warnings were issued this week.

Advertisement