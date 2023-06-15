  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
PoliticsAustralia

Australia blocks construction of new Russian embassy

22 minutes ago

Canberra has passed legislation banning Russia from building a new embassy near parliament over security concerns.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SaDF
The Australian Parliament in Canberra
Russia wanted to build a new embassy near the Australian ParliamentImage: Lukas Koch/AAP/IMAGO

Australia on Thursday passed legislation aimed at preventing Russia from building an embassy near the country's parliament in Canberra.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the legislation would extinguish Russia's lease on the site based on the advice of security agencies. The bill was passed in both chambers of parliament less than two hours after being introduced.

The Australian government decided to act after Russia won a Federal Court case last month that prevented its eviction from the site now under construction.

The lease was canceled by local Canberra authorities on the basis of a lack of building activity since it was given the lease in the diplomatic precinct of Yarralumla in 2008.

Under the lease conditions, Russia had agreed to complete construction within three years, but the embassy remains partially built.                                                       

Risk of Russian interference

"We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence," Albanese said in a press conference before the legislation was introduced, adding that the decision "is one taken in the national security interests of Australia."

"The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House," Albanese continued, including "the capability that the site would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House."

Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neil said the land in question "is literally directly next to the Parliament." He said no embassy would be allowed on the site.

Waiting for Moscow's reaction

Russia currently occupies the former USSR embassy in the suburb of Griffith, further from Parliament House than the new site. 

Albanese clarified that Moscow would continue to have a presence in Australia "at its existing premises in Griffith," just as Australia's Embassy would remain in Moscow.

The Australian PM said: "We don't expect that Russia's in a position to talk about international law, given their rejection of it so consistently and so brazenly with their invasion of Ukraine," he said.

Australia is one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West's support for Ukraine and has been supplying aid, ammunition and defense equipment while it has banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

dh/jsi (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue crews wait for the arrival of migrants at the port of Kalamata

Greece says 79 dead in migrant boat sinking

Migration23 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Chikungunyu virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Nets are your best defence until the vaccine becomes available

New chikungunya vaccine: Climate change may spread demand

New chikungunya vaccine: Climate change may spread demand

Science15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lilia Chanysheva forming a heart symbol with her hands

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Who is Navalny associate Lilia Chanysheva?

Freedom of Speech17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and Justice20 hours ago02:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society12 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage