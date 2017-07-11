 Austin Tice: Joe Biden meets parents of missing US journalist | News | DW | 03.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Austin Tice: Joe Biden meets parents of missing US journalist

American photojournalist Tice disappeared in Syria in 2012. The US president assured his parents that he would work "relentlessly" to secure his return.

US President Joe Biden

Biden to make use of all "available avenues" to make sure Austin Tice returns home

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with the parents of an American reporter, who has been held hostage in Syria for nearly a decade.

Biden assured parents of Austin Tice, a photojournalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012, that he would work "relentlessly" to ensure he was safely back home.

"During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin's long overdue return to his family," White House Press Secretary Jen Pkasi said. 

A picture shows freelance photographer Austin Tice in Cairo in March 2012

This picture shows Austin Tice in Cairo in March 2012

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement