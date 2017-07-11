Austin Tice: Joe Biden meets parents of missing US journalist

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with the parents of an American reporter, who has been held hostage in Syria for nearly a decade.

Biden assured parents of Austin Tice, a photojournalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012, that he would work "relentlessly" to ensure he was safely back home.

"During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin's long overdue return to his family," White House Press Secretary Jen Pkasi said.

This picture shows Austin Tice in Cairo in March 2012

