News

Attacks on Muslims drop in Germany in first half of 2018

The number of attacks on Muslims and mosques has fallen significantly in Germany, new figures show. But lawmakers warn the country is still failing to include its Muslim community in society.

A police cordon in front of a mosque in Bielefeld

In the first six months of 2018, there were 320 offenses committed against Muslims, mosques and other institutions associated with Islam in Germany, according to information from the Interior Ministry. That's significantly lower than the nearly 500 cases reported during the same period in 2017.

The attacks range from assaults and verbal slurs to threatening letters and property damage.

The government figures were released as part of a response to a parliamentary question by the Left party and reported by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper on Wednesday. The bulk of attacks could be attributed to right-wing extremists, the newspaper said.

Read moreGerman Muslims call for solidarity over mosque attacks

Bundestag member for the Left party Ulla Jelpke said the decline was a promising sign, but warned against complacency.

"Social solidarity with fellow Muslim citizens is still missing," she said. "Those who continue to declare Muslims foreigners are just stirring up mistrust that ultimately leads to these kinds of crimes."

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

Jews and Muslims rally to highlight fight against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

Although the overall number of incidents went down, there was an increase in the number of people wounded in anti-Muslim attacks — up from 18 in the first half of 2017 to 25 in the first six months of 2018.

Read moreAttacks on German Muslims 'becoming more violent'

In 2017, there were more than 950 attacks on Muslims and Muslim institutions in Germany. However, the country's Central Council of Muslims said it was unlikely the statistics covered the full extent of xenophobic crimes because many attacks simply go unreported.

nm/sms (epd, dpa, KNA)

Over 200 attacks on Muslims in first quarter of the year in Germany

Some 208 attacks on Muslims in Germany were reported in the first quarter of this year, with incidents including online attacks, threatening letters, attacks on women wearing headscarves, as well as damage to property. (01.06.2017)  

Germany: Fewer attacks on migrants

Germany has seen a marked reduction in the number of attacks on refugees and migrant shelters in 2018. Lawmakers have welcomed the lower numbers, but warn of an ongoing "intolerable state of everyday racism." (12.08.2018)  

Attacks on German Muslims 'becoming more violent'

The number of people being injured in Islamophobic attacks in Germany has increased this year, new government figures have shown. But very few anti-Muslim hate crimes are successfully prosecuted. (18.08.2017)  

German Muslims call for solidarity over mosque attacks

Three major German Muslim associations have demanded that politicians and media pay more attention to violence against mosques. They said the recent spate of arson attacks were an attack on society at large. (15.03.2018)  

Why Germans distrust Islam

With the growing number of Muslims, and a series of failed terror attacks, distrust of Islam is rising. Fewer than one-fifth of Germans believe Islam is compatible with German culture. (21.01.2013)  

Italien Protest gegen Rassismus in Neapel

9 shootings in 50 days: Italy's ugly face of racism 16.08.2018

A string of alleged or openly racist attacks on minorities in Italy has fueled a debate about whether the country has a growing problem with racism and xenophobia. Ylenia Gostoli reports from Rome.

Deutschland, Schönberg: Mahnwache

German town stands up to neo-Nazis after swastika vandalism 09.08.2018

A small eastern German town has held a vigil for a Syrian boy killed in a road accident. The community was shaken when neo-Nazis apparently celebrated his death by painting swastikas on the sidewalk.

Mesut Özil

#MeTwo: To be or not to be German enough 06.08.2018

Michel Abdollahi, Idil Baydar and Y'akoto have all experienced racism and xenophobia — despite calling Germany their home. The artists hope that the #MeTwo debate will change hearts and minds when it comes to identity.

