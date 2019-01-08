 At least eight dead after Nigeria oil tanker explosion | News | DW | 12.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

At least eight dead after Nigeria oil tanker explosion

Locals fear many more of those who were attempting to scoop up leaking fuel may be dead. At least 22 people were taken to local hospitals with serious burns.

Map of Nigeria showing the location of Odukpani

At least eight people were confirmed dead after an petrol tanker overturned and exploded in southern Nigeria, police said on Saturday. The death toll was feared to be higher by locals, who told the press that people will often take the risk of trying to scoop up petrol leaking from damaged tankers or pipelines.

Police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo had earlier told reporters that officers had recovered 12 corpses. She said 22 people were taken to a hospital with serious burns.

But one eyewitness countered that "the police only recovered a few corpses. Many of the other dead were burnt to ashes."

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Odukpani in southern Nigeria, where about 30 residents burned to death after a similar accident last year.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tanker to overturn, but Ugbo speculated the scraping of steel containers used to scoop up fuel could have sparked the explosion.

Niger River Delta in Nigeria (Getty Images)

Oil is Nigeria's biggest export industry and a highly prized commodity

Oil tanker and pipeline explosions are relatively common in Nigeria. The country's worst such incident came in 1998, when 1,000 people were killed when a pipeline leaking fuel exploded in the southern town of Jesse.

Read more: Charcoal: Exported by Africa, bought by Europe

In 2012, scores of people were killed scooping up fuel using pans after an oil tanker that had tipped over near the city of Port Harcourt exploded.

es/amp (AP, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Shell, Eni oil executives on trial for graft in Nigeria

A corruption trial against oil giants Shell and Eni and Nigeria's ex-oil minister Dan Etete is getting started in Milan. The case deals with alleged bribes valuing millions, and the Italian trial is not the only one. (13.05.2018)  

Nigerian king takes oil spill battle to Italy

The Niger Delta has become synonymous with devastating oil pollution. The king of one local community is seeking to change the fate of his people through a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against an Italian oil giant. (11.07.2017)  

Nigeria: Amnesty International accuses oil giants of 'negligence' in Niger Delta

Rights organization Amnesty International says Shell and Eni have failed to properly address serious oil spills in the Niger Delta region. (16.03.2018)  

Nigerian police recover stolen state oil funds

A Nigerian police investigation has retrieved hundreds of millions of dollars in stolen state oil funds. It came as an Italian court sentenced two men to four years in jail in a case involving Eni and Shell in Nigeria. (21.09.2018)  

Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills at least 95

A crashed fuel tanker has blown up in Nigeria, killing nearly 100 people. The victims literally died for oil as they were scooping up the "black gold" spilling out of the vehicle before it exploded. (12.07.2012)  

Charcoal: exported by Africa, bought by Europe

Charcoal from tropical forests has a terrible effect on the environment, but it also puts food on peoples' tables. Nigeria is one of the world's largest exporters — and some of it even ends up on German barbecue grills. (23.12.2017)  

Related content

Ostchinesisches Meer Havarie Öltanker Sanchi

Oil tanker in East China Sea bursts into flames and sinks 14.01.2018

After more than a week burning in the East China Sea, an oil tanker that collided with a freighter has sunk. Three bodies were recovered this week but authorities say there is now "no hope" of finding survivors.

Frachtschiff

Indian oil tanker and crew missing off Africa's west coast 04.02.2018

The ship was carrying $8.1 million dollars (€ 6.4 million) worth of gasoline when it disappeared on Thursday. Fears are held for the crew of 22 Indian nationals amid speculation the tanker has been hijacked by pirates.

Ostchinesisches Meer Löscharbeiten Öltanker Sanchi

Bodies found on burning oil tanker in East China Sea 13.01.2018

A rescue team has found the bodies of two people on the burning Sanchi oil tanker in the East China Sea, after another body was found Monday. The rescue team was also able to recover the ship's data and video recordings.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 