Assange lawyer: Trump 'offered pardon' in exchange for denying Russia role in email leak

US President Donald Trump offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a pardon if he agreed to say that Russia was not involved in the 2016 Democratic National Committee email leak, Assange's lawyer told a court on Wednesday.

This comes as Assange, who is currently in a British prison, is challenging an extradition to the US on charges of espionage.

The White House denied the lawyer's claim.

dvv/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)