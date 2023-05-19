  1. Skip to content
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad's return to the Arab League is a signal that his isolation is ending.
Assad is making a comeback from regional isolation with a seat at the summit for the first time in almost 12 years Image: SANA/REUTERS
PoliticsSyria

Assad attends Arab League summit after years of isolation

25 minutes ago

Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived for his first summit since the 22-member league suspended his country over the brutal crackdown on protesters that led to civil war in 2011.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RYp5

Syrian President Bashar Assad is set to address a gathering of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia Friday.

It is the first time he has attended the Arab League summit since Syria was suspended from the group in 2011.

Assad was officially invited to the summit in the western Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah last week.

He appeared relaxed and cheerful as he stepped onto the tarmac at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Thursday.

Saudi Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy governor of the shrine city Mecca, along with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and several local officials officially greeted Assad.

Syria's Assad welcomed back to Arab League

Syria makes comeback from isolation

The 22-member league suspended Syria in 2011 after Assad's government cracked down brutally on mass protests against his rule.

Assad's return to the league marks a major symbolic victory for Damascus as it moves to normalize ties with countries in the region again.

Assad's government forces stand accused of using chemical weapons during the decadelong civil war, according to UN war crimes investigators. Syria has denied the accusations.

The Syrian civil war has killed nearly half a million people since March 2011 and displaced nearly 14 million people, or half of the country's pre-war population.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others for years supported anti-Assad insurgent groups, but Syria's army regained control of most of the country years ago.

What the West said about Assad and the Arab League

The US and Germany have voiced their opposition against the normalization of ties with Assad.

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters Thursday that "we don't support normalization with the Assad regime, and we don't support our partners doing so."

But Patel added the US has a "number of shared objectives" such as bringing home Austin Tice, a former US Marine and journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012.

rm/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

G7 leaders participate in a wreath laying ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 19, 2023

G7 nations unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts40 minutes ago
