Arab foreign ministers voted on the decision at a closed meeting in Cairo. Syria's membership was suspended in 2011 after protests against President Bashar Assad turned violent.

Arab League foreign ministers voted on Sunday to readmit Syria into the organization, after a suspension that lasted over a decade due to the region-wide condemnation of President Bashar Assad's crackdown on the 2011 protests-turned-civil-war.

Ministers held a closed meeting at the League's headquarters in Cairo, where the unfolding situation in Sudan was also on the agenda.

