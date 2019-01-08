 Asian Cup: Heung-Min Son helps South Korea preserve perfect record | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Asian Cup: Heung-Min Son helps South Korea preserve perfect record

South Korea preserved their perfect record in the Group C decider against China as Heung-Min Son made an immediate impact at the Asian Cup. However, there was no separating Iran and Iraq in Group D.

Fußball Asien-Cup Südkorea vs. China (Reuters/S. Salem)

Group C

South Korea 2-0 China

(Hwang Pen. 14', Kim 51')

After making a fashionably late arrival that A-list superstars would have been proud of, Heung-Min Son play the role of supporting actor in his first game at the Asian Cup as South Korea made it three wins out of three in Group C.

"My first game of the tournament, clean sheet, 2-0 -- it's a happy afternoon!,” said the Tottenham striker, who had a hand in both goals, winning an early penalty before picking out Min-Jae Kim from a corner to help South Korea wrap up the group stages with a perfect record.

"We could have scored more goals due to the opportunities we created during the 90 minutes,” said head coach Paulo Bento. "With this result we achieved the aim that we wanted to achieve, getting in the first position of the group."

Fußball Asien-Cup Südkorea vs. China (Reuters/S. Salem)

Heung-Min Son was given special dispensation to miss the opening two games of the Asian Cup after an agreement with his club Tottenham.

Read more: Australian confirm knockout place

Kyrgyzstan 3-1 Philippines

(Lux 24', 51', 77'; Schröck 80')

A Vitalij Lux hat-trick sent Sven-Goran Eriksson's Philippines crashing out and Kyrgyzstan through from Group C as one of the best third-placed teams after a 3-1 victory.

The Filipino "street dogs" grabbed a late consolation through Stephan Schrock -- their first-ever Asian Cup goal and one celebrated with gusto by their noisy fans. 

Read more: German footballing know-how in Uzbekistan

Group D

Iran 0-0 Iraq

(-)

Iran finished top of their Group D on Wednesday after a hard-fought but goalless draw with arch-rivals Iraq.

The latest instalment in one of football's great rivalries began at a frenetic pace, but a raw and uncompromising first half gave way to a more tactical second period. Iraq nearly snatched a late winner, but both sides appeared happy to settle for the draw and reserve their energy for the knockout stages.

"I'm a little bit tired after that," said Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz. "It was intense, it was enthusiastic, it was played in a good spirit."

AFC Asian Cup Iran - Irak (mehrnews)

Iran are still yet to concede at the Asian Cup 2019 after they clinched top spot in Group D on goal difference following a 0-0 draw with Iraq.

Vietnam 2-0 Yemen

(Nguyen 38', Que Pen. 64')

Vietnam kept their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive after wrapping up third place in Group D courtesy of a 2-0 win over war-torn Yemen.

Nguyen Quang Hai produced a sensational effort from a free-kick handed the lead to the Golden Dragons, who doubled their advantage after the break with Que Ngoc Hai converting from the spot. 

Vietnam will have to wait until Thursday when the group stage concludes to find out if they've done enough to reach the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams.

jt (AFP, dpa)

  • AFC Asian Cup: Japan vs Oman (picture-allianceJapan und en /dpa/imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Flying feet

    Breakdancing in Abu Dhabi! Well not quite… The winner of this particular duel was the man with one foot on the ground, Japan's Wataru Endo. Japan beat Oman in this Group F match to book their ticket to the knockout phase.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Japanische Fans (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    The journey continues

    The Japanese fans were in a festive mood as they cheered their team on to victory. They will be hoping for the Samurai Blue to advance far beyond the round of 16, where their journey ended at the World Cup in Russia last summer. Who knows? Maybe Japan can even add to their record four Asian Cup titles.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Vietnam vs Iran (Getty Images/F. Nel)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Clear winner

    Mahdi Taremi of Iran clearly came out on top in this battle for the ball against Vietnam's Pham Duc Huy. Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, their second in their first two matches, Iran too are through to the knockout phase as they strive for a third Asian Cup trophy.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Iran vs Yemen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Catching a live game

    Just as they did at last summer's World Cup in Russia, a number of female Iranian fans have taken the opportunity to watch their team live. A stadium ban, which was briefly lifted and then reinstated, means they can't do so at home.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Libanon Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    A good omen?

    Lebanese goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil managed to stop this one, but he was twice beaten by Saudi Arabia for a 2-0 final score. This is just the second time that the Saudis have won both of their first matches. The last time they did this – in 1966 – they won the whole thing. Then too, the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Saudi Arabien vs Libanon (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Penalty area battle

    Lebanon may have failed to score in their first two matches, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. It may not look like it, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais actually game out on top here, even if he didn't manage to punch the ball clear. A clean sheet is a clean sheet.

  • AFC Asian Cup - China v Phillipinen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Little fan, big win

    China also opened their Asian Cup campaign with two wins, beating the Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 and blanking the Philippines 3-0. This young Chinese fan clearly approves!

  • AFC Asian Cup - Oman v Japan (Reuters/S. Salem)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Heading home

    Oman failed to earn a point from their first two matches, making their third academic. That means this fan will be headed home early, despite his best efforts to inspire his team though fancy dressing.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


DW recommends

Asian Cup: Australia confirm knockout place with late winner over Syria

Australia have snatched a late winner against Syria to book their place in the round of 16. Elsewhere, Jordan topped Group B with a goalless draw against plucky Palestine. (15.01.2019)  

German footballing know-how in Uzbekistan

While Uzbekistan's national team have been a pleasant surprise at the Asian Cup, the next generation of footballers is already in the pipeline. And they're being trained using tried and tested methods – from Germany. (14.01.2019)  

The Asian Cup in pictures

While the players are giving their all on the pitch, so are the supporters in the stands. The 2019 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates has had a lot to offer – and it's a long way from over. (15.01.2019)  

Related content

Asien Cup | Vietnam gegen Iran

Asian Cup: Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia reach Round of 16 13.01.2019

Iran sealed their place in the knockout phase of the Asian Cup as Carlos Queiroz's side claimed a 2-0 win over Vietnam. Iraq and Saudi Arabia also booked their spot in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Fußball Palästina v Australien- AFC Asian Cup Group B

Asian Cup: Defending champions Australia off the mark, wins for South Korea and China 11.01.2019

After a surprise defeat in their opening match, defending Asian Cup champions Australian are off the mark. A dominant display saw the Aussies run out comfortable 3-0 winners over Palestine.

Fußball Asian Cup Irak v Vietnam

Asian Cup 2019: Iraq edge out Vietnam in humdinger 08.01.2019

Iraq and Vietnam served up a footballing treat for the neutral in Group D as a topsy-turvy game produced no less than five goals, end-to-end action, and a dramatic last-minute winner from Ali Adnan for Iraq.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 