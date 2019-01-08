Asian Cup: Australia confirm knockout place with late winner over Syria

Australia 3-2 Syria

(Mabil 41', Ikonomidis 54', Rogic 90+3' - Khirbin 43', Al Somah 80')

Australia's hopes of defending their Asian Cup crown remain alive and kicking after they secured passage to the last 16 with a 3-2 win over Syria on Tuesday.

The Socceroos knew a draw would have been enough to see them qualify, as least as one of the group stage's best third-placed teams – but a late strike from Tom Rogic ensured they breezed through as runners-up in Group B.

A late penalty from Omar Al Soma appeared to secured Syria a spot in the knockout phase but Rogic's 25-yard effort saw them fall to bottom of the group, and out of the compeition. The goal also meant Palestine, who were also in action on Tuesday, moved up to third, and may still progress depending on results later this week.

Palestine 0-0 Jordan

Jordan sailed through to the knockouts as winners of Group B, after a scoreless draw against Palestine. They knew ahead of kickoff that a point would guarantee them top-spot, having defeated Australia 1-0 in the opening game of the group.

While runners-up Australia know they'll face either Japan or Uzbekistan in Al-Ain on Sunday, Jordan will have to remain patient, given the third-placed teams granted passage to the last-16 are not yet confirmed.

Palestine, the better side for long periods, were unable to clinch an historic place in the knockout rounds but may yet qualify. With Bahrain already through as a third-place qualifier on four points from Group A, Palestine must hope that no more than two teams reach three points placing third in Groups C-F.

