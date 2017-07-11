Armenia's PM talks to Putin, Blinken on Azerbaijan truce

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held telephone calls on Friday with several world leaders following clashes at the border with Azerbaijan. Pashinyan spoke separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement, the government said Pashinyan "stressed that despite the fact the border is relatively calm at the moment, the situation continues to be very tense."

A day earlier, Armenian security officials announced a truce with Azerbaijan after two days of fighting near the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, said that "with the participation of the international community, a cease-fire has been reached."

The tentative true appeared on be holding on Friday, though the recent outbreak in violence has already claimed the lives of 71 Azeri soldiers and 135 Armenian troops, according to official sources.

Situation tense at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Worst flare-up since 2020

Both countries have blamed each other for the initial provocation.

The recent clashes are the bloodiest since the two countries went to war in 2020 over control of Nagorno-Karabakh — a region within Azerbaijan with a large Armenian population that had been under de-facto Armenian control.

That conflict was brought to an end by the involvement of Russian peacekeeping forces. But some 6,500 troops from both sides were killed and Armenia was forced to give up control of the contested region.

es/rt (AFP, Reuters)