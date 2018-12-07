Armenia goes to the polls: Will the peaceful revolution continue?

Armenia has shown the world that revolutions don't have to be bloody. In May this year, Armenians toppled their government — by way of a Twitter campaign, civil disobedience and a strategy of (literally) embracing the police. On election day in this small country in the southern Caucasus, the national mood is still one of hope.

"I didn't vote in last year's election," says 21-year-old Gor Grigorian, who has just completed his army service on the border with Armenia's hostile neighbor, Azerbaijan. "We knew it wouldn't change anything. Things are different now. We can really move our country forward," he says.

On the streets of the capital, Yerevan, everyone agrees. They still believe in their "Velvet Revolution."

Yet there don't appear to be many tangible reasons to hope that things will improve. Armenia is still suffering the effects of the almost total collapse of its industry following the disintegration of the Soviet Union. The average monthly income is €275 ($313). Around a million people — a third of the population — live below the poverty line.

Things only changed when the former president, Serzh Sargsyan, executed a brazen political maneuver in an attempt to remain in power. In April this year, although he had promised not to do so, he allowed his party to elect him prime minister, following two consecutive legislative periods as president. Armenians' anger boiled over. Many felt that if they didn't take action, their country would irrevocably become a corrupt one-party state.

In April, thousands of Armenians demanded the resignation of the then Prime Minister Sersch Sargsjan

'Protests must remain peaceful'

They expressed their discontent through civil disobedience. For a whole week, hundreds of thousands of Armenians blocked roads all across the country – with communal picnics and demonstrations on roadways. The capital, Yerevan, ground to a halt. An Armenian in the east of the country described the atmosphere as the "world's merriest apocalypse."

"The protests must remain peaceful. Love and respect for all. As long as you stick to that, you can do whatever you want.” Maria Karapetyan, a 30-year-old conflict researcher and activist who used social media to call for protests, says they kept repeating this like a mantra.

The population took the instructions literally. They sang to police officers, gave them flowers, and kept chanting, "The police belong to us! The police belong to us!" Karapetyan's hashtag #RejectSerzh became the slogan of the protests. At the same time, the political opposition around Nikol Pashinian, who later became prime minister, called for peaceful civil disobedience.

During the protests, Pashinian emerged as the leader of the movement. Then he was arrested — and immediately acquired the status of a martyr and hero of the revolution. The mood became even more heated. Pashinian was freed after just one day in prison — and Serzh Sargsyan stepped down. Two weeks later, amid showers of white confetti, Pashinian was elected acting prime minister by the Armenian parliament.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Sargsyan steps down Serzh Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, tendered his resignation after widespread public demonstrations against his attempts to hold onto power. The Armenian government named former Prime Minister Karen Karapetian, an ally of Sargsyan, as acting premier.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign An unpopular move The protests were sparked by Sargsyan's move to extend his rule. The 63-year-old was president of Armenia from 2008 until a term limit forced him out in March. But the parliament, which is controlled by ruling Republican Party, installed him as prime minister in April and curbed the powers of the president.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Massive anti-government protests The shift to a strengthened parliamentary triggered massive anti-government protests in the capital of Yerevan on April 13, with thousands of people participating in rolling demonstrations against Sargsyan. Hundreds of Armenian soldiers also joined the protests.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Clinging to power The parliament's move to keep Sargsyan in power echoed a maneuver by Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago. Leaders in several former Soviet republics have used similar methods to remain in power.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Acting prime minister Acting PM Karapetian too has close ties with Russia. He worked in Russia for five years as a senior executive of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Jubilation Protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets to celebrate Sargsyan's resignation. A day after Sargsyan stepped down, the country's opposition called for a meeting with the caretaker prime minister to discuss a "peaceful transfer of power." In this photo, opposition leader Nikol Pashinian (R) is seen in a meeting with Sargsyan on April 22, urging him to step down.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign A blow to Russia's foreign policy Russia, Armenia's closest ally, said on April 24 that it was not concerned about the political situation in Yerevan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not regard Armenia's political tumult as a Ukraine-style revolt against pro-Russia politicians. However, according to analysts, Sargsyan's resignation has unsettled Russian interests in Armenia.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Back to the streets After talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan were cancelled, Pashinian and his supporters took to the streets again on April 25 to demand parliament choose a "people's candidate" who di not come from the ruling Republican Party.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Parliament votes for new premier Armenia's parliament will vote for a new premier on May 1. Pashinian has said he is prepared to be a candidate, but it is unclear if he will get support. The ruling Republican Party holds a majority in parliament.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Pashinian is the sole candidate for the post of prime minister As Nikol Pashinian's supporters staged further protests on April 29, the ruling Republican Party which holds a majority in parliament said it would not put forward a candidate for prime minister to stand against Pashinian. The party would not "impede the election of the people's candidate" if all three opposition factions voted for him, leader Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

Armenia: How public protests forced PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign Nikol Pashinian - deal maker Short of six votes, Pashinian met with other political leaders in parliament on April 30. "We are facing the task of resolving the political crisis in the country," he said. "If a prime minister is not elected tomorrow, this crisis will not disappear." The vote in parliament for a new prime minister was scheduled for May 1. Author: Shamil Shams (with AP, dpa, Reuters)



What next?

Back then, in May, Pashinian promised to hold fresh elections as soon as possible, so that his leadership could be democratically legitimized. This is by no means a purely disinterested measure: His newly founded political alliance, "Take A Step," is well ahead in the opinion polls and is estimated to command more than 60 percent of the vote. The Republican Party of Armenia is expected to fail to get the five percent of the vote required for representation in the new parliament.

A renewal of the political class does seem to taking place. Very few politicians in Pashinian's alliance are over 50 or were career politicians before the revolution. Many are young academics, or work as scientists, journalists, or in think tanks.

After the election of Pashinjan as Prime Minister on May 8, 2018, his supporters celebrated in the streets

Nikol Pashinian: The people's hope

"The people's expectations are far too high," says Olya Azatyan, the Armenia Project Coordinator at the South Caucasus Regional Office of the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Yerevan. The country's problems have been neglected for decades, she says, and there are no quick solutions.

She is worried that the mood will change when Armenians realize politics is a long-term business. "Public political debate here is still very populist," she says. "Politicians must speak more openly — with the people, too — about long-term political strategies."

Azatyan is not, however, concerned that Pashinian's alliance of parties will come to wield too much power. Since the revolution, she says, the whole country has been politicized. "We've just driven out one party and its leader. If Pashinian doesn't stick to the rules, the same will happen to him. I don't have any worries about that."

