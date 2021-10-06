The Caucasus region is situatied on the border of Europe and Asia, between the Black and the Caspian seas. It is home to more than 50 ethnic groups.

The Caucasus borders Turkey, Iran, and Russia and has been an area of political, military, religious, and cultural controversy for centuries. The Caucasus was part of the Persian sphere of influence until the Russian Empire conquered the territory at the beginning of the 19th century. The region has been subject to various territorial disputes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, leading for example to wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia, Chechnya and South Ossetia.