Caucasus

The Caucasus region is situatied on the border of Europe and Asia, between the Black and the Caspian seas. It is home to more than 50 ethnic groups.

The Caucasus borders Turkey, Iran, and Russia and has been an area of political, military, religious, and cultural controversy for centuries. The Caucasus was part of the Persian sphere of influence until the Russian Empire conquered the territory at the beginning of the 19th century. The region has been subject to various territorial disputes since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, leading for example to wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia, Chechnya and South Ossetia. This page shows an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Caucasus.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meet for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Spiridonovka Street. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Iran warns Israel over 'presence' in Azerbaijan 06.10.2021

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says his country does not accept "geopolitical changes" in the Caucasus. Tensions between Iran and neighboring Azerbaijan have been on the rise of late.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Georgian Interior Ministry Press Service, Georgian Police officers escort former President Mikheil Saakashvili after he was arrested in Rustavi, Georgia, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The prime minister of Georgia says former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested. The announcement Friday by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came about 18 hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he had returned to the country. (Georgian Interior Ministry Press Service via AP)

Georgia arrests former president upon return from exile 01.10.2021

Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested after returning from exile in Ukraine to campaign in critical nationwide municipal elections. The still-popular politician has called on supporters to take to the streets.
Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia, following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Francesco Brembati

Armenia PM calls for Russian troops on border with Azerbaijan 29.07.2021

Armenia has previously accused Azerbaijan of making incursions into its territory, and is looking to Moscow for help in securing its side of the border.
Flag of Europe in front of Le Berlaymont headquarters of the European Commission - European Union EU. The flag was designed by ArsÃ_ne Heitz and Paul M. G. LÃ©vy. March 21, 2019 - Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU takes step towards issuing sanctions over Lebanon crisis 12.07.2021

The EU's top diplomats have agreed to create a framework for sanctions against Lebanese politicians. They also approved plans to launch a military training mission in Mozambique.
Armenian soldiers patrol a road outside the village of Berdashen on November 27, 2020, at the ceasefire line drawn between Armenia and Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of failing to withdraw from its territory 14.05.2021

Tensions between the countries are simmering again after they fought a war last year over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan denies the new allegations from Armenia.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - MARCH 01: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - PRIME MINISTRY OF ARMENIA / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attends Security Council meeting in Yerevan, Armenia on March 01, 2021. Prime Ministry of Armenia/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Armenian prime minister to step down in April 28.03.2021

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his resignation as a means of curbing the political turmoil in the former Soviet republic.
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Nagorno-Karabakh's record growth in ruins amid conflict and pandemic 12.10.2020

The region at the center of renewed fighting had been hailed a mini tiger economy after a decade of 9-10% growth. Warring Azerbaijan and Armenia, on the other hand, needed a distraction from their economic woes.
A woman stands in front of a destroyed house after a late October 7th sheling in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's main city of Stepanakert on October 8, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

EU voices 'extreme concern' over Nagorno-Karabakh breaches 11.10.2020

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed deep anxiety over reports about ongoing military activities in the breakaway region. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of extending the fighting.
October 3, 2020*** TOPSHOT - An elderly woman carrying her belongings walks away from an apartment building that was supposedly damaged by recent shelling in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's main city of Stepanakert on October 3, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan says Armenia targets second city of Ganja 04.10.2020

Fighting has intensified in the South Caucasus, with Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanging fresh rocket fire and trading blame over attacks on civilian areas. Azerbaijan said its second-largest city was bombed.
Feb. 6, 2016 - Madrid, Madrid, Spain - Women protesting during the International Day against female genital mutilation Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAp133 Feb 6 2016 Madrid Madrid Spain Women protesting during The International Day against Female Genital mutilation Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAp133

Russia's first trial on female genital mutilation restarts after coronavirus lockdown 23.07.2020

A doctor who performed female genital mutilation on a nine-year-old girl in the northern Caucasus republic of Ingushetia is on trial. Human rights activists hope the case can help to outlaw the abuse in Russia.

14.7.2020, Grenze Aserbaidschan/Armenien, An image grab taken from a video uploaded on YouTube by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on July 14, 2020, showing smoke billowing from what they said were destroyed Armenia's military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post and reserves on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. - At least nine soldiers were killed on July 14, 2020 as clashes broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia for a third day despite international calls for restraint. (Photo by Handout / Azerbaijani Defence Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Azerbaijani Defence Ministry - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVE ---

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes leave several dead in worst hostilities in years 14.07.2020

Three days of fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have left at least 16 people dead. The clashes are the worst between the two South Caucasus nations in several years.
October 24, 2019 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ State, Brazil. It is estimated that avoer 300 thousands addicts currently live on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. While most use crack, heroin also has found its way on the streets of Rio. This biblical number is most likely under valued has no real research has been donw inside all the various favelas and its addicts. (Photo by Jonathan Alpeyrie/Polaris Images)

The female face of war 28.03.2020

Photojournalist Jonathan Alpeyrie has documented the plight of women, their struggle and survival in war and conflict zones around the world, from the Middle East and North Africa to the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
Bildnummer: 53383049 Datum: 30.06.2009 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel Junge wehrt sich und haelt sich die Arme schuetzend vor das Gesicht boy reacts against somebody BLWS223089 kbdig 2009

Aunt detained over beating of girl in Russia 06.07.2019

A seven-year-old has been flown to Moscow for emergency surgery after authorities in the Caucasus found serious injuries on the girl's body. Officials suspect the child's aunt of beating the girl in her care.
Highest top of Europe Elbrus © julialine802 #42738130 Autor julialine802 Portfolio ansehen Bildnummer 42738130 Land Russische Föderation

'Deeply heartbroken': Irish climber dies due to extreme weather conditions 30.06.2019

Alan Mahon's climbing team was struck with terrible weather conditions as they descended the Caucasus mountain.
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MARIAM HARUTYUNYAN A picture taken on March 31, 2016 shows Kaits Jabakhchuryan, who came from Aleppo in 2012, baking lahmajoon -- a thin, crusty bread topped with ground meat -- at his restaurant in Yerevan. / AFP / KAREN MINASYAN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Mariam HARUTYUNYAN (Photo credit should read KAREN MINASYAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Inside Europe: Armenia welcomes Syrian refugees 14.03.2019

For many European countries, the arrival of war refugees has caused domestic political upheaval. But one tiny European nation has actively welcomed those fleeing Syria. That country is Armenia, a country of just three million people in the south Caucasus region. And as Christian Cummins found out, this open-arms policy has cultural, historical and pragmatic roots.
Maria Karpetjan

Armenia goes to the polls: Will the peaceful revolution continue? 09.12.2018

Just last May Armenia celebrated the "world's merriest apocalypse." Now the country is holding the first elections since its "Velvet Revolution." Felix Franz reports from Yerevan.
