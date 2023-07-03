What to see in Georgia
Georgia is the host country of ITB Berlin 2023, the world's largest trade show for tourism, which takes place from March 7 to 9. The country lies on the border between Europe and Asia and has a lot to offer for visitors.
Georgia, melting pot of cultures
Multicultural, multiethnic, multireligious: this is Georgia. The breathtakingly beautiful country between the Caucasus Mountains and the Black Sea is one of the oldest settlement areas in the world. Today, about 3.7 million people live in this small country. Geographically, it sits at the border of Europe and Asia, but its inhabitants call it the "balcony of Europe."
Tbilisi, a cultural capital
The metropolis of Tbilisi is Georgia's cultural center — and it has been since the 5th century. The city has known Roman, Arab, Turkish, Persian and other conquerors, and they all left their traces. Russia invaded Georgia in 1799 and remained there until the end of the Soviet era. Tbilisi celebrates the present with new constructions such as the Peace Bridge and the Concert Hall, seen at right.
Old town and fortress
Since the 3rd century, the Narikala Fortress has kept watch over the old town, where homes feature typical wooden balconies. The panoramic path up to the fortress leads through a labyrinth of alleys. The massive castle has seen conquerors come and go, and was destroyed and rebuilt again and again. A lightning strike in the gunpowder warehouse in 1827 eventually turned it into a ruin.
Where the royals resided
The Metekhi Virgin Mary Church can be seen on the steep bank of the Kura, which flows through Tbilisi. From the 12th century, the residence of the Georgian kings was located on this site, as indicated by the equestrian monument next to the church. It depicts King Vakhtang Gorgasali, the founder of Tbilisi. In 1937, the residence was demolished under Soviet rule, but the church survived.
700 years of bathing culture
The Abanotubani district, with its hot thermal springs, is considered the oldest part of Tbilisi. The springs have been used for 700 years but the Persian-style bathhouses were built later, in the 17th century. The bathing rooms are located under the domed brick vaults. A number of them are still in use today and are a popular meeting place to meet and chat.
7,000 years of wine cultivation
Grape varieties from Georgia, with names like Chinuri, Rkatsiteli or Ojaleshi, enjoy an excellent reputation. The largest wine-growing areas are in the east, in Kakheti. Archaeological finds have shown that wine was cultivated in Georgia over 7,000 years ago. And even to this day, wine is cultivated in amphorae. UNESCO put this method on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.
70 years of Soviet rule
When you travel through the country, you will encounter relics from Soviet era such as houses, factories, monuments or, as here, this viewing platform on a former military road near Mount Kazbegi. All of them are stone testimonies of Georgia's 70 years as part of the Soviet Union. In April, 1991, the people voted for independence in a referendum.
Hiking in the Caucasus
The most diverse landscapes and climate zones are concentrated in the most compact area; from the mountain villages of the Caucasus to the beaches of the Black Sea, almost half of Georgia is covered with forest. Two-thirds of the country is mountainous, with several 5,000-meter (16,404 foot) peaks. Numerous nature reserves and national parks make Georgia a worthwhile destination for hikers.
A remote UNESCO World Heritage Site
2,200 meters (7,218 ft) above sea level, in the Great Caucasus, lies Ushguli, a community of four villages with roots dating back to the 16th century B.C. Ushguli is considered to be the highest permanently inhabited place in Europe. Since 1996, the villages with their characteristic fortified towers have been UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Vardzia — city in the rock
Up to 50,000 people lived in the cave town of Vardzia in the south of Georgia. Built in the 12th century as a fortress to defend against Turks and Persians, it was carved by hand with simple tools into a 500-meter-high (1,640 foot) rock face, stacked seven stories. The town included bakeries, stables, a treasury and a church.
Old capital of Kutaisi
Around 160 kilometers (99 miles) from the Black Sea coast lies the old capital of Georgia, Kutaisi. It was the residence of the Georgian kings from the 10th century until 1122, and many are buried here. Churches, monasteries, palace ruins and the well-preserved medieval town make this city worth a visit. Today, it's the economic and cultural center of West Georgia.
Coastal town of Batumi
The Black Sea coast has a mild Mediterranean climate. The port city of Batumi, the third largest city in Georgia, beckons you to take a stroll along the beach, with a promenade flanked with artworks. In this city of contrasts, you'll find derelict residential buildings, huge malls and luxury residential buildings. Real estate mogul and former US President Donald Trump invested here.
Hospitality and traditions
More than 20 different ethnic groups live in Georgia, including Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Arameans, Jews and Greeks. They brought their traditions and customs with them. And the Georgians? They love their own traditions and don't miss an opportunity to wear their traditional costumes while celebrating passionately with traditional music and dances. Folk festivals are always a spectacle.