  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
SoccerItaly

Antisemitism: Italy to ban number 88 on football shirts

1 hour ago

Italy's government has announced that it is banning football players from wearing the number 88 on their jerseys. The move is part of an initiative aimed at combatting antisemitism in the country's stadiums.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T9an
Adam Marusic wearing a T-shirt saying "no to anti-Semitism"
Italian football has been trying to rid its stadiums of antisemitic and other discriminatory behaviorImage: Marco Rosi/Getty Images

The initiative, which is being coordinated by the Italian government and the Italian Football Association (FIGC), includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Among the concrete measures in the package is a call on referees to suspend any match in which antisemitic acts are observed. 

"It is an appropriate and effective response to an intolerable prejudice that still too often manifests itself in our stadiums, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi at Tuesday's ceremony to sign the letter of intent to implement the measures.

"The world of football is united in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of discrimination," added FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.

What is significant about the number 88?

The most high profile measure is a plan to ban players from wearing the number 88 on their jerseys. In extreme-right, neo-Nazi circles, the number refers to the eighth letter of the alphabet, H, with HH standing for "Heil Hitler."

There have been a number of racist and antisemitic incidents in Italian football stadiums in recent years, including fans booing or shouting abuse at Black players, using the word "Jew" as an insult and displaying Nazi or fascist symbols.

One of the most prominent came in March, during Lazio's 1-0 win over AS Roma in the Rome derby. A Lazio supporter wore a jersey with the name "Hitlerson" and the number 88 on the back, while two other fans performed "Roman salutes," which are associated with fascism. Lazio later announced that it had banned all three fans from its stadium for life.

There have been previous cases of Italian players wearing #88, including legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who did so for a short time with Parma during the 2000-2001 season. Following complaints from Italy's Jewish community, Buffon, who said he hadn't known the significance of the number, agreed to change it.

pfd/mf (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutschland Gebet in der Neuen Synagoge in Freiburg in Erinnerung an die Reichskristallnacht

Opinion: Anti-Semitic incidents in football are a warning sign to society

Opinion: Anti-Semitic incidents in football are a warning sign to society

Recent reports about football fans using the Holocaust to insult their rivals originate from a centuries-old habit of perceiving Jews as lesser beings. This should not be accepted, says DW’s Felix Tamsut.
Felix Tamsut Kommentarbild
Felix Tamsut
Commentary
SportsNovember 1, 2017
Italien Fußball Lazio Rom - Protest gegen Antisemitismus

Lazio avoid stadium ban for supporters' anti-Semitic stickers

Lazio avoid stadium ban for supporters' anti-Semitic stickers

The Italian FA has fined Serie A and Rome club Lazio after their supporters were found to have distributed anti-Semitic material featuring Holocaust victim Anne Frank. However, they have avoided a stadium ban.
SportsJanuary 25, 2018
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts17 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Sports3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society21 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

MADE Vier Tage Woche

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Business4 hours ago05:03 min
More from Germany

Europe

People removing antisemitic symbols from a wall, Sofia, Bulgaria, 2022

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Religion4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage