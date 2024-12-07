  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a woman (Anila Shuka) with brown, curly hair
Anila ShukaImage: privat

Anila Shuka

Berlin correspondent and editor for DW's Albanian Service

Anila Shuka has been reporting from Berlin for DW's Albanian Service since 2002. She specializes in the political relations between Germany and the Western Balkans and in cultural activities relating to this region.

Born in Vlora, Albania, Anila began her journalistic career in 1996 with an internship at Deutsche Welle's radio service, which was at the time based in Cologne. She worked as a presenter for DW's Albanian Service during the Kosovo War in 1999. She later hosted an Albanian-language radio show on the "Funkhaus Europa" (now "Cosmo") radio station at German public broadcaster WDR.

Anila had just started studying in the Albanian capital, Tirana, when she heard of the fall of the Berlin Wall on the Italian broadcaster RAI. A year later, she joined the student protests that later led to the overthrow of the communist dictatorship in her country. All of this led to her main motivation to become a journalist: the defense of human rights, freedom of expression and pluralism.

Skip next section Featured stories by Anila Shuka

Featured stories by Anila Shuka

Two Serbian police officers in the city of Bujanovac stand back to back beneath a road sign indicating the roads to Veliki Trnovac, Belgrade and Pristina

How Serbia is eroding the rights of ethnic Albanians

Serbian authorities are removing ethnic Albanians from the population register, leaving thousands stateless.
PoliticsJuly 12, 2024
Skip next section Stories by Anila Shuka

Stories by Anila Shuka

Celebrations as Kosovo wins independence

Kosovo celebrates 15 years of independence

Kosovo celebrates 15 years of independence

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, but Serbia continually blocks international recognition of its autonomy.
GlobalizationFebruary 18, 2023
Richard Grenell

Trump taps Richard Grenell for Kosovo-Serbia post

Trump taps Richard Grenell for Kosovo-Serbia post

The choice of the contentious US envoy signals renewed interest in solving the Kosovo-Serbia conflict. But at what cost?
PoliticsOctober 4, 2019
Flags of EU Albania, Macedonia

Stability in western Balkans key - German deputy minister

Stability in western Balkans key - German deputy minister

Germany Deputy Minister Michael Roth tells DW says accession talks with Macedonia, Albania are in the EU's interest.
PoliticsJune 28, 2018
