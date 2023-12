Journalism isn't just a profession for Ani, it's a passion. A strong believer in the power of information, Ani seeks to create journalism that is based on facts and impartiality and encourages audiences to look at reality as it is. In her work for DW, she has covered important milestones in the Euro-Atlantic integration of Albania in Tirana, Brussels and Strasbourg.

Prior to joining DW, Ani worked as a journalist and editor-in-chief of Oversees Programs for Albanian Radio and TV. She studied Language and Literature, Political Science and Journalism at the University of Tirana and gained journalistic qualifications in the US and UK. Ani is very interested in foreign languages and civilizations and speaks English, Italian, Greek and Turkish.