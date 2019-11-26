 Albania earthquake: Tears, prayers in village near epicenter | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 27.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Albania earthquake: Tears, prayers in village near epicenter

The Albanian village of Thumane experienced the worst destruction in this week's earthquake. Residents there have celebrated rescues and mourned deaths as emergency crews search the rubble for survivors.

Rescue workers search for survivors (Getty Images/AFP/G. Shkullaku)

The Albanian village of Thumane was hit hard by Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Emergency services are now working around the clock to find and rescue locals. When someone is pulled from the rubble alive, villagers applaud and breathe a sigh of relief. When all rescuers can do is retrieve a dead body from the wreckage, villagers weep in sorrow. At least 26 people were killed by the quake and some 650 more injured.

Albanian and international emergency teams use the heavy equipment that has arrived on the scene in their search. Police cordoned off buildings that were destroyed or are at risk of collapsing.

Nearby, one man stands close to tears. In the night of the earthquake, he and his family had tried to flee from their multistory home. But as they made their way out, the ceiling gave away and his wife and son fell three stories. They have been missing ever since.

A huge crane over a collapsed building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Kryeziu)

Emergency workers are using large-scale equipment to find survivors in Albanian towns

Emergency services were quick to help

Artur Bushi, the mayor of Kruja district, which was worst affected by the earthquake, coordinates the rescue operations, organizing aid, providing basic necessities and accommodation for those in need.

"Saving human lives obviously has number one priority for us right now," Bushi told DW.

Once the first tremor hit, local authorities instantly came together to provide help, he said, adding, "We immediately received help from the capital, Tirana, and a lot of assistance from neighboring countries. There is great solidarity."

Watch video 01:37

Rescuers race to find survivors after earthquake in Albania

Ditjon Kurti, a Red Cross staff member, said that after the earthquake struck, rescue workers from across the region streamed into Albania.

"We will do everything to save these people and will stay here until all the rubble is cleared away," Kurti said.

'We are in shock, and our children keep shivering'

The first emergency shelters have been set up on Thumane's football pitch. The Torocino family has moved into one of the tents. The family of four used to live on the top floor of a high-rise. But the building collapsed, reduced to a pile of rubble. Emergency services are still sifting through the wreckage trying to find survivors.

Map of Albania showing Thumane, Durres and tirana

"We are in shock, and our children keep shivering," Ibije Torocini said, adding that the quake and building's swaying woke the family. "Me and my husband grabbed the children and bolted for the door — but it was blocked by the wardrobe that had moved because of the tremors. We heard a loud noise and saw the water tank crashing through the concrete ceiling and smash into our living room."

They managed to open the door and flee the building, running for their lives. "Minutes after reaching safety, the building collapsed," she said.  

Ibije Torocini (DW/Ani Ruci)

Ibije Torocini said she and her husband grabbed their children and ran from their house

The Toci family were lucky to survive, too.

"Feeling everything sway was horrible," Klevis Toci said. "My family managed to get out of the building when the earth was still trembling."

He said many of their neighbors did not get out in time and he prays they are still alive.

Wave of solidarity

There have been about 300 aftershocks. Mayor Bushi said the government wants to strike agreements with hotels in the nearby towns of Lezha and Durres to put up people who've lost their homes.

Albanians and people around the world have donated money, clothes and food. Albania's neighbors have expressed solidarity, and many states have sent help. On Wednesday, Albania and Kosovo observed a day of national mourning.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Albanien nach Erdbeben (Reuters/F. Goga)

Survivors found shelter at a makeshift camp in Durres

DW recommends

Albania quake toll rises, fears of aftershocks

Rescuers worked through the night to search through the rubble of buildings in Albania, following a major earthquake early on Tuesday. Another large earthquake was felt on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday. (27.11.2019)  

Albania: Biggest earthquake in decades takes deadly toll

Albania has been hit by a powerful nighttime earthquake that has killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more. Hours later, another quake rattled Bosnia. Authorities said rescue work was "extremely difficult." (26.11.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rescuers race to find survivors after earthquake in Albania  

Related content

Albanien | Schäden nach Erdbeben

Albania: Biggest earthquake in decades takes deadly toll 26.11.2019

Albania has been hit by a powerful nighttime earthquake that has killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more. Hours later, another quake rattled Bosnia. Authorities said rescue work was "extremely difficult."

Albanien Thumane | Schäden nach Erdbeben

In pictures: Albania earthquake 26.11.2019

Rescue workers have been working to rescue trapped residents from collapsed buildings after the country's worst earthquake in decades.

Albanien nach Erdbeben

Albania quake toll rises, fears of aftershocks 27.11.2019

Rescuers worked through the night to search through the rubble of buildings in Albania, following a major earthquake early on Tuesday. Another large earthquake was felt on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Europe

Albania earthquake: Tears, prayers in village near epicenter

No free elections in eastern Ukraine if Russians stay: US envoy

European Commission: Von der Leyen's new team confirmed by European Parliament

Albania quake toll rises, fears of aftershocks