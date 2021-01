Angela Merkel calls for standard COVID measures across the EU 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "we are in a difficult stage of the pandemic" in a press conference on Thursday. Germany extended its current lockdown to at least February 14 on Tuesday, reflecting the high daily infection rate and death count.

"On the one hand, the number of daily infections is gradually going down," Merkel said. "And the number of people in intensive care is going down. This is all good news."

She also stressed that the coronavirus regulations would be positive for every part of society in the long term — education, culture and the economy.

"But the virus is still very dangerous. We have a shockingly high death count, more than 1000 people today," she said.

She spoke about the danger of the mutations of the virus, and said that genome sequencing of new variant would be the main topic of discussion at the European Union's video conference on Thursday evening.

"Epidemiologically the EU is one region," she said, calling for equivalent measures to fight the virus across the bloc.

German vaccine program ramp up

Merkel said the possibility of herd immunity in Germany with the vaccine program was out of her hands — instead, it depended on how many citizens want to be vaccinated. The World Health Organization has estimated that 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity; around 1.5% of the German population has been vaccinated so far.

She said Germany will have "more than enough vaccine doses" in the course of this year and expressed hope that production can be ramped up.

"This pandemic is the disaster of the century. Patience is being put to the test," she said.

Merkel also addressed concerns about international inequality of vaccine access across the world.

The chancellor also addressed the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, saying she sees a "much broader scope" for cooperation with the new president.