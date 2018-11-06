 America′s first solar-powered town. Sort of | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 07.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

America's first solar-powered town. Sort of

Building a completely solar-powered town is a challenge, even in very sunny Florida. And not just for technical reasons. Getting average buyers to go green sometimes means having to compromise.

Self-driving bus at a green energy charging station

Babcock Ranch looks like any other comfortable Floridian town. Bright homes with pitched roofs, wooden panels and large front porches form neat neighborhoods on a flat landscape. Native palms decorate manicured gardens.

While the architecture looks similar to elsewhere in Florida, the town's homes — built to Florida Green Building Coalition standards — are high-tech and eco-friendly.

The roofs are metal to reduce heating and cooling costs and have extended eaves to create shade. The garages have charging facilities and the gardens are only 30 percent lawn, leaving the rest for less thirsty native plants. "Gray water" reclaimed from the town's on-site treatment plant and rainwater runoff — the streets have no drains or curbs — is used for irrigation and to top up lakes.

An aerial photograph of buildings with solar panels at Babcock Ranch

Some buildings at Babcock Ranch have their own solar panels but most get their power from a nearby solar park

Read more: Bright spot for US solar industry in the 'Sunshine State'

This mix of modern and traditional is partly what cemented Richard and Robin Kinley's decision to move to the new town, located just northeast of the sprawling gated communities, golf courses and strip malls of bustling Fort Myers.

"It is all the tech that is hidden, like the huge solar field down the road and the fact that all of the houses have fiber internet," Richard Kinley told DW. "It was a really nice mix for us, all of the technology for me in an old Florida-style home that Robin appreciates."

The other reason, according to Robin Kinley was to escape the gridlock of Atlanta and to enjoy a cleaner environment, as they embarked on their retirement.

"I kind of like it a little slower paced now," she told DW.

Getting a solar city off the ground

The Kinleys were among the first residents to move to Babcock Ranch in January 2018. The town is being built in stages and as the weeks pass, the street is taking shape around the Kinley's residence as more houses go up. The 18,000-acre site (about 7,200 hectares) should eventually house 50,000 people in 19,500 homes.

Richard and Robin Kinley sitting on a sofa in their home at Babcock Ranch

Richard and Robin Kinley wanted to live a more sustainable life in their retirement and were among the first residents to move into the aspirational 'solar city'

Read more: The cities leading the transition to renewables

So far, the developers are on track to sell a total of 250 homes by the end of the year. But even to get that far has been difficult, said Syd Kitson, the man behind the project.

The professional American footballer-turned-real estate-developer started thinking about making a sustainable, totally solar-powered town back in 2005.

"We wanted Babcock Ranch to be the first solar-powered town in the United States, maybe the world," said Kitson, a towering former National Football League (NFL) guard.

So Kitson purchased a 91,000-acre ranch in the Sunshine State. And in Florida's largest ever environmental real estate deal, he sold 73,000 acres to the state, which has designated the land as a nature reserve. 

Still, it wasn't plain sailing.

"What we didn't realize, this was back eight or nine years ago, is how difficult that would actually be, to convince people that it's the right thing to do," recalled Kitson.

Read more: Can we live in a world without fossil fuels?

What he had not factored into his vision was how many people might be put off by the $20,000 (€17,500) average price tag on installing home solar panels in Florida.

He needed an idea to kick-start his solar development in a state largely dependent on fossil fuels.

Solar deal with a drawback?

Kitson's solution was to donate 440 acres of ranch land to Florida Power & Light (FPL), a utility company with over 10 million customers.

Homes under construction

Babcock Ranch is still a work in progress — the developers hope to build 19,500 homes on the site

In return, FPL installed 340,000 solar panels with a generating capacity of 75 megawatts — their largest installation to date. There are plans to double the size of the solar park by early next year, making the town a net producer of solar energy, and, in the longer term, to install battery storage.

The deal means the town runs on energy from the power company's solar farm, so residents don't have to pay up front costs for switching to the renewable energy source. They will, however, have to continue paying standard rates for their electricity.

Read more: Donald Trump isn't the only solar power protectionist

This could prove to be a drawback down the line, says Jody Finver, the program coordinator for Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit helping homeowners switch to solar energy.

"I want to see more homes within the community have rooftop solar," said Finver. "With rooftop solar, one of the motivating factors is that your electricity bills would go down, anything you offset by putting more into the grid would bring economic benefit to the homeowners."

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

Video explainer: 100% Green Energy - Is this feasible?

Theoretically at least, Babcock Ranch could become more independent of their local solar farm in the future. Every home is structured to enable retrofitting of rooftop solar. Downtown each building already has rooftop solar panels and tree-like solar structures dot the parks and malls.

Even if his formula isn't cutting edge from a global perspective, for Kitson it made sense to partner with a power company with deep pockets in order to strike the right note with American buyers. 

Not just for retirees

Kitson hopes those buyers will be of all ages — something he recognizes as central to creating a vibrant town.

"When most people think of Florida, they think retirees. They say, 'wow, that is a great place to go and retire.' Well, guess what, there are a lot of young people living here too," Kitson said.

To get the right mix of ages, the developers have created recreational facilities with swimming pools, nature trails and lakes for fishing and boating. They've also got exercise machines that generate power when they're used. 

A map of Babcock Ranch

Babcock Ranch has lakes, nature trails and green spaces, largely dedicated to native plants. Schools there have a green curriculum too, say its developers

The neighborhood school offers an environmentally focused educational program they call "greenSTEAM" that integrates science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Read more: From coal city to European Green Capital — Essen's extreme makeover

Residents can also use an app to arrange local transport in autonomous vehicles and electric buses will soon transport students to the town's schools.

For those already living in Babcock Ranch, like Richard Kinley, it's a way to take some responsibility for the environment.

"As I've aged, I've gotten more and more conscious of sustainable living," he said.  "So, the way I describe it is as guilt-free as I can imagine. Just the fact that I have an electric car that I am literally driving on solar power."

  • Copenhagen (DW/E. Kheny)

    The world's greenest cities

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Copenhagen wants to become the world's first carbon-neutral capital by 2025. Since 1995, it has reduced its carbon emissions by half. It stands out for its efforts on sustainable mobility, with large car-free zones, high quality public transport and impressive cycling facilities. District heating and cooling systems – some of which use cold seawater – do their bit to reduce emissions, too.

  • Iceland Reykjavik (picture-alliance/U. Bernhart)

    The world's greenest cities

    Reykjavik, Iceland

    The Icelandic capital already has a renewable supply of heat and electricity – mainly from hydropower and geothermal. An impressive 95 percent of homes are connected to the district heating network. The city is also aiming to make all public transport fossil-free by 2040 and strongly encourages residents to do without their cars.

  • Curitiba, Brazil (picture alliance/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The world's greenest cities

    Curitiba, Brazil

    In Brazil's eighth biggest city, around 60 percent of the population relies on the urban bus network. They also have 250 kilometers of bike lines at their disposal, as well as the country's first major pedestrianized street, Rua das Flores. Curitiba's green belt provides natural protection against flooding. But its rapid population growth is putting its green ambitions under pressure.

  • San Fransisco (AFP/Getty Images/J. Edelson)

    The world's greenest cities

    San Francisco, United States

    In 2016, San Francisco passed a law that all new buildings must set aside space for rooftop photovoltaic systems – the first major US city to do so. Plastic bags have been banned since 2007, and it introduced an urban food waste program in 2009. Now, it plans to go waste-free by 2020. Plus, the majority of its buses and light rails are zero-emission.

  • Frankfurt am Mai (CC BY Epizentrum 3.0)

    The world's greenest cities

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Germany's financial center was one of the first cities to adopt a roadmap towards a 100 percent renewable energy supply by 2050. New buildings must follow strict guidelines on energy efficiency. Controversial materials like PVC are forbidden, and it has drastically reduced its waste, thanks to a modern waste management system. Frankfurt also has ambitious plans for e-mobility.

  • Vancouver, Canada (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/A. Chin)

    The world's greenest cities

    Vancouver, Canada

    Vancouver is trying to become the world's greenest city by 2020. By then, it seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 33 percent compared to 2007. The city's electricity comes almost entirely from hydroelectric dams, but it still needs to move away from natural gas and oil for heating and transportation. The goal is to reduce per-capita ecological footprint by 33 percent.

  • Kigali City (Imago/robertharding)

    The world's greenest cities

    Kigali, Rwanda

    Kigali has been described as Africa's cleanest city. It's planning to develop pedestrian and cycling corridors. Plastic bags are banned and citizens spend a day each month cleaning up the city, where it's rare to find litter. However, human rights groups have denounced the high price of this "cleanliness," which they say is as an excuse to impose a discriminatory control over the population.

  • Ljubljana, Slovenia (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Kaufhold)

    The world's greenest cities

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    The European Green Capital 2016 gets all its electricity from hydropower. It has a strong focus on public transport, pedestrian and cycling networks, and has banned cars from its city center. It was the first European city to aim for zero waste, and already recycles over 60 percent – one of the highest rates in Europe.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

The cities leading the transition to renewables

More than 100 cities worldwide get at least 70 percent of their electricity from renewable sources, according to a new initiative. How did they manage and what can we learn from them? (09.03.2018)  

Can we live in a world without fossil fuels?

Is it possible to fulfill all our global energy needs with renewables only? And which technologies work best to help us transition to a world without fossil fuels? Scientists give answers at COP23. (09.11.2017)  

Bright spot for US solar industry in the 'Sunshine State'

Despite rising trade tensions and Donald Trump's recent tariffs, soaring demand for clean power has prompted solar panel manufacturers in the US state of Florida to ramp up production. Daniel Hicks reports from Florida. (01.10.2018)  

Are smart grids an energy game changer?

Computer-operated energy networks or “smart grids” are meant to cleverly coordinate energy generation and consumption and reduce fluctuations in supply. But can they really do that? And how feasible is the technology? (30.04.2013)  

UK makes solar power leap with first subsidy-free farm

This summer was the "cleanest ever" in terms of the UK's energy consumption. That's more good news for British supporters of renewable energy on the day the country's first subsidy-free solar farm opens. (26.09.2017)  

Donald Trump isn't the only solar power protectionist

The United States, the European Union and India are all slapping tariffs on Chinese solar panels, accusing Beijing of dumping. Does this trade war risk killing the nascent solar power industry? (26.01.2018)  

China leads in global shift to renewable energy

Investment in renewable energy continues to grow at a record pace as countries look to move away from fossil fuel-based power production to eco-friendly generation. Over half of world's new solar capacity is in China. (05.04.2018)  

From coal city to European Green Capital - Essen's extreme makeover

Coal, steel and heavy industry all featured prominently in Essen's past. But now the reinvented Ruhr region hub is showing off its environmental credentials as 2017's European Green Capital. Samantha Early paid a visit. (02.01.2017)  

Solar power helps transform LA gang members

A former prison inmate and gang member is among hundreds in Los Angeles to find a place in the sun - and a second chance - via a solar industry re-entry program. (05.09.2017)  

The world's greenest cities

Cities around the world are stepping up to reduce their carbon footprints. We look at some of the sustainable high-achievers. (09.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Video explainer: 100% Green Energy - Is this feasible?  

Related content

Global Ideas Solar-Energie in Bangladesch

Solar microgrids enable energy sharing in rural Bangladesh 10.10.2017

Millions of households and businesses in rural Bangladesh don't have to access to the electricity grid. One startup wants to light up villages by enabling those with solar panels to share energy with their neighbors.

Deutschland Lufthansa & Air Berlin | Symbolbild Übernahme

'Climate scientists should cut back on air travel' 07.03.2018

Researchers and their institutions should set a good low-carbon example to their communities, says Katharine Hayhoe, director of climate science at Texas Tech University.

Australien Fledermausart (Pteropus Poliocephalus)

Boiled bats and iced iguanas: How extreme weather affects wildlife 10.01.2018

Heat waves in one part of the world, freezing blizzards in another — such weather extremes have a profound impact on wildlife as well. Here are some of the more surreal examples.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

A plastic bag floating in water

Taking on plastic pollution with molecular recycling

Two young entrepreneurs are trying a new kind of recycling that could help deal with plastic waste. 

Eco@Africa

DW Eco@africa - Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we check out a floating trash can, reforestation in Rwanda, and Nigeria's new eco-soap. 