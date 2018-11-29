Amazon investigated for 'abuse' by German antitrust authorities

After logging "numerous" complaints from sellers on Amazon's marketplace, Germany's competition watchdog is now taking aim at the e-commerce giant. It's the latest blow to Amazon, which already faces a similar EU probe.
Germany's competition watchdog, the Bundeskartellamt, launched an investigation on Thursday into alleged "abuse" by e-commerce giant Amazon.
Citing "numerous complaints" from third-party sellers on Amazon's German website, amazon.de, the Bundeskartellamt said it would be looking into whether the company was exploiting its market dominance to obstruct competition.
"Its double role as the largest retailer and largest marketplace has the potential to hinder other sellers on its platform," the authority's president, Andreas Mundt, said in a statement.
The list of complaints against the US giant is long — with the German watchdog saying it would look into complaints of delayed or withheld payments and blocked accounts. The probe will also look into the site's product rating system as well as the company's shipping conditions.
Amazon under scrutiny in Europe
Amazon's headquarters in Germany, which is in Munich, said that it is prepared to "cooperate fully with the Bundeskartellamt and to continue to work to help small- and medium-sized businesses grow."
The company is under fire by regulators in Europe, with the European Commission launching a similar probe into Amazon in September.
German Justice Minister Katarina Barley of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) welcomed the investigation into Amazon.
"The large internet platforms not only shape our everyday lives, they have also gained significant market power," Barley told the German business daily Handelsblatt.
"They must not abuse this dominant position against small traders ... And if necessary, the appropriate measures must be taken."
rs/rc (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
German trade union Verdi has called for strikes on one of busiest days of the year for Amazon. Workers want to use the day to draw attention to poor working conditions at the online retail giant. (23.11.2018)
After months of speculation, Amazon, the online retail giant, has announced the locations of two new headquarters. The sites are Long Island City in New York and Arlington, Virginia just outside Washington DC: (13.11.2018)