 Amazon investigated for ′abuse′ by German antitrust authorities | News | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Amazon investigated for 'abuse' by German antitrust authorities

After logging "numerous" complaints from sellers on Amazon's marketplace, Germany's competition watchdog is now taking aim at the e-commerce giant. It's the latest blow to Amazon, which already faces a similar EU probe.

An Amazon Logistic Center in Rheinberg, Germany (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Germany's competition watchdog, the Bundeskartellamt, launched an investigation on Thursday into alleged "abuse" by e-commerce giant Amazon.

Citing "numerous complaints" from third-party sellers on Amazon's German website, amazon.de, the Bundeskartellamt said it would be looking into whether the company was exploiting its market dominance to obstruct competition.

"Its double role as the largest retailer and largest marketplace has the potential to hinder other sellers on its platform," the authority's president, Andreas Mundt, said in a statement.

The list of complaints against the US giant is long — with the German watchdog saying it would look into complaints of delayed or withheld payments and blocked accounts. The probe will also look into the site's product rating system as well as the company's shipping conditions.

Amazon under scrutiny in Europe

Amazon's headquarters in Germany, which is in Munich, said that it is prepared to "cooperate fully with the Bundeskartellamt and to continue to work to help small- and medium-sized businesses grow."

Watch video 01:25
Now live
01:25 mins.

Amazon workers stage Black Friday strike

The company is under fire by regulators in Europe, with the European Commission launching a similar probe into Amazon in September.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) welcomed the investigation into Amazon.

"The large internet platforms not only shape our everyday lives, they have also gained significant market power," Barley told the German business daily Handelsblatt.

"They must not abuse this dominant position against small traders ... And if necessary, the appropriate measures must be taken."

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

Amazon to set up its own courier fleets

rs/rc   (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Black Friday: Amazon workers' union calls strike

German trade union Verdi has called for strikes on one of busiest days of the year for Amazon. Workers want to use the day to draw attention to poor working conditions at the online retail giant. (23.11.2018)  

Amazon delivers news of HQs in New York and Washington DC

After months of speculation, Amazon, the online retail giant, has announced the locations of two new headquarters. The sites are Long Island City in New York and Arlington, Virginia just outside Washington DC: (13.11.2018)  

Amazon raises US minimum hourly wage to $15, as German union calls strike

The world's second largest company said it would advocate for minimum wage increases in the US. Amazon has been under fire from workers' groups for its low pay and poor working conditions. (03.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Amazon workers stage Black Friday strike  

Amazon to set up its own courier fleets  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 