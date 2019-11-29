 Alternatives to the Eurovision Song Contest | Music | DW | 15.05.2020

Music

Alternatives to the Eurovision Song Contest

This would have been Eurovision Song Contest week. Organizers, participants and fans have done their best to create a little bit of an ESC vibe despite the fact that the contest was cancelled.

Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 (EBU)

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) hymn plays as pictures from Tel Aviv flicker across the screen, reminding us of last year's contest. There was an audience, cheering, flags and a party.

Screenshot YouTube The Grand Final of our Eurovision Song Contest 2020 - Live Show (YouTube/ Byle Do Maja )

A professionally-made online finale

We hear "Arcade," the 2019 winning song, but Duncan Lawrence is not the one singing it. Instead, a split screen, the kind we have been getting used to over the past months, shows many young artists singing his tune. It makes for goose bumps — a live performance could hardly have been better. Chucky, the presenter, greets the audience: "Good evening, Europe — and good morning Australia." He is wearing a dark turtleneck, nothing glamorous, as he explains what we are watching: the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

A love for detail

This is a special ESC, put together by fans in their living rooms, initiated by Dziennik Eurowizyjny, Poland's biggest Eurovision online magazine and only available on YouTube. All videos of the 41 participants who would have performed in Rotterdam were shown. Fans voted in two semi-finals on the net on who should be in the finals.

For the finals, the organizers still wanted to recreate the fun part: the awarding of the points that the live and TV audiences know so well. This year, their friends and acquaintances and their children announce the points according to their status — the organizers reproduced in minute detail what is in effect a complicated procedure.

More exciting than the "real" ESC, a user wrote in the YouTube comments. Switzerland won just ahead of Lithuania. Germany took 8th place.

Eurovision Song Celebration

The would-be Dutch hosts also did their part.

On the official ESC YouTube channel the "Eurovision Song Celebration" started on Tuesday. Fans can watch the 41 participants in two semi-finals. There is no competition at all, it is simply a matter of honoring the 41 songs because they will not be admitted next year. At the end, video clips show fans from all over the world , from Turkey and the US to Indonesia and Colombia sing their favorite ESC 20202 songs.

Duncan Laurence, ESC winner for the Netherlands (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

Duncan Laurence, 2019 ESC winner for the Netherlands

Various broadcasts on TV and the internet

Of course, the ESC experts have not been idle over the past few weeks, either. This week, Germany's NDR broadcaster, which is in charge of the German ESC contribution, plans to make available online the song checks, through which the songs are tested for their popularity. The 41 songs submitted are handled with as much respect as possible in these times of constraint. According to those song checks, it is clear that in Germany, the acts from Denmark, Iceland and Lithuania are among this year's ESC favorites.

When it became clear that the Eurovision Song Contest would not take place, even without a live audience, the organizers started to plan replacement events. There will be three TV shows and live streams on Saturday. In "Eurovision Song Contest 2020 — the finals from the Elbphilharmonie," 10 acts selected in advance will be performing, including German participant Ben Dolic. Michael Schulte, who garnered a sensational 4th place in Lisbon two years ago, will sing and comment together with ESC veteran Peter Urban. The audiences on the screens can vote for their personal favorite.

Ben Dolic was selected to represent Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hartmann)

Ben Dolic was selected to represent Germany

Then, the plan is to switch back to Hilversum in the Netherlands for the international "Europe Shine a Light" program. Audiences can look forward to 120 minutes of music, surprise performances by former ESC candidates and transmissions from all over Europe.

Lena Meyer-Landrut Unser Song für Deutschland (dapd)

Singer Lena Meyer-Landrut won for Germany in 2010

For those who still haven't had enough, there's a rerun of the 2010 contest after midnight, the show won surprisingly by German contestant Lena Meyer-Landrut.

Stefan Raab has a show of his own

German entertainer and musician Stefan Raab, who devised the pre-ESC casting show for German singers that catapulted Meyer-Landrut to fame, emerged from retirement this year to host his very own TV show on Saturday evening, the "Free European Song Contest." It will feature 15 artists from 15 countries competing against each other. The line-up is a secret, Raab has leaked very little, only that the 2014 ESC winner, Austria's Conchita Wurst, will be presenting the show alongside Steven Gätjen.

BG Die vielen Gesichter Europas (Getty Images/R. Singsaas)

Conchita Wurst won the song contest in 2014 in Copenhagen

Who is the German contestant? Raab would only say it is "a real legend, one who outshines all previous German participants in European music competitions in terms of both artistry and character." He added that the artist is "also incredibly good looking." There is a lot of speculation as to whether he means himself.

Raab's show is on at the same time as other ESC shows, which is not very fan-friendly — but that's showbiz.

May 16, the date originally slated for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, promises to be an entertaining evening after all. For all of you who miss the live vibe: there is already talk of Rotterdam hosting next year's ESC.

  • women standing on stage holding flowers and a medal in bare feet (1967) (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Sandie Shaw

    By today's standards, the stage dress of the British singer Sandie Shaw is rather cute. But in 1967 two things caused minor public outraged. First, the singer wore a mink dress. Second, Shaw performed her song "Puppet On A String" barefoot. Nevertheless, she won. Many have since performed barefoot at the ESC, including the German candidate Levina in 2017. But it didn't help — she was next to last.

  • two men and two women perform on stage wearing colorful velvet, polyester and platform boots (AFP/Getty Images/O. Lindeborg)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Abba

    What look to us today like a collection of damaged Mardi Gras costumes was considered state-of-the-art style in the 1970s. Swedish pop band Abba scored points with these daring combinations of velvet, polyester and platform boots. Their song "Waterloo" won the contest in 1974 — and thus began one of the most successful careers in pop music history.

  • Nicole (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Oy)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Nicole

    The 80s were the decade of big hair, shoulder pads and bright colors. Not so with Nicole. In 1982, in the British spa town of Harrogate, the German contestant seated herself with her guitar in a brave black dress with a white lace collar and chanted "A little peace" before winning the contest — and reaching number one on the British pop charts.

  • man sings on stage in a turquoise velvet suit (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Guildo Horn

    In 1998, Guildo Horn, a long-time Schlager music satirist, performed for Germany in a garish turquoise velvet suit. The sweaty, long-haired contestant sang "Guildo hat euch lieb!" (Guildo loves you!) before tearing off his jacket and scaling a pole on the side of the stage. Horn placed seventh.

  • woman wearing feathers holds up her arms (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Dana International

    The transgender singer from Israel upstaged Guildo Horn's velvet suit in 1998 with a bolero featuring colorful plumage. With her song "Diva" she made a stand for tolerance and gender fluidity and won the competition. Her black dress with feather sleeves was designed by French fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier and will be long-remembered by the Eurovision faithful.

  • five men wearing horror masks holding a Finnish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Lordi

    Many Eurovison fans might have been initially shocked by the appearance of the masked Finnish monster band in 2006. But the fainthearted audience ultimately embraced Lordi's outre horror garb, cheering the ghoulish band on as they easily won the 2006 song contest in Athens with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah."

  • Finland ESC 2007 Verka Serduchka (picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva/H. Saukkomaa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Verka Serduchka

    The Ukrainian comedian and performer dressed in drag, and a futuristic sequined ensemble with a star atop her silver spangled swim cap, during the 2007 contest in Helsinki. Singing the upbeat "Dancing Lasha Tumbai" with her band who wore complementary outfits, she won second place but upset Russian fans — and officials — for apparently singing the lyric "Russia Goodbye."

  • Singers on stage with butterfly wings (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Cartensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    3 + 2

    Oslo 2010: At first, the three ladies and two gentlemen from Belarus stood on stage in the standard way and sang their sugary ditty "Butterflies." But suddenly butterfly wings shot out of the backs of the singers; the act of kitsch was punished with second-last place. German contestant Lena won that year — maybe because she wore a rather simple dress.

  • A woman singing with flames projected onto her ball skirt (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Aliona Moon

    In 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, the Moldavian contestant stood tall in high-tech fashion as she was hoisted onto a pedestal while donning a dress onto which LED lights projected fiery visual montages. Singing her flaming heart out on the epic ballad, "A Million," Aliona Moon's only problem was that she wasn't allowed to move for fear of revealing herself.

  • Conchita Wurst at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Conchita Wurst

    In 2014, Austrian singer and drag queen stunned the song contest in Copenhagen in a dazzling gold-laced dress set off with her signature beard. The transgender performer triggered some conservatives across Europe when she won Eurovision with her uplifting power ballad "Rise Like A Phoenix." Soon after, the diva featured on the runway at Paris fashion week.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)


Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 (EBU)

