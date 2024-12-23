  1. Skip to content
All that glitters: Mass-produced fashion jewelry

December 23, 2024

Cheap fashion jewelry is a booming business, but its shine hides a dark side. Workers endure starvation wages, and toxic materials in the jewelry endanger customers' health. This film uncovers the origins and production of these items.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oX0n

Chinese e-commerce giants Shein and Temu supply the world with trendy jewelry - chunky chains, sparkling earrings, and gold bracelets. Some 6,000 new lines are added every day to the Shein range alone. But behind the glossy façade lies a harsh reality. In the factories where these pieces are produced, grueling 60-hour workweeks are the norm, encapsulated in China’s infamous "9-9-6” culture: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. While the jewelry is dirt cheap, the workers bear the cost. The risks aren’t limited to factory conditions; the products themselves often endanger customers. Testing frequently reveals toxic heavy metals and harmful chemicals. Scientists featured in the film unpack the health implications, shedding light on the hidden dangers of this booming industry. Two German family businesses, Bijou Brigitte and the Beeline Group, are making significant sales across Europe. Their sustainability reports offer vague promises and little transparency about supply chains, leaving customers in the dark about where and how their trendy jewelry is produced. The film crew traces the steps of the supply chain all the way to China to find out more.

