 Algeria: What′s next for post-Bouteflika era under General Salah? | Africa | DW | 11.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Algeria: What's next for post-Bouteflika era under General Salah?

With ousted President Bouteflika gone, Algeria's army minister, Ahmed Gaid Salah, has become the country's most powerful figure. Whether he can or will lead Algeria to democracy, however, remains unclear.

Algeria's General Gaid Salah (picture-alliance/dpa/A.Belghoul)

It has been a month since Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced out of office, but the street protests that preceded his ouster have not stopped. Thousands of people have continued to gather in demonstrations in Algiers and around the country to call for political reform. Ahmed Gaid Salah, the country's vice minister of defense, has become protesters' intended target, with some calling for his resignation.

It was Salah who who forced Bouteflika out at the beginning of April, following weeks of mass demonstrations. The move was received well at first, but voices from the opposition have not overlooked the fact that Salah lacks the constitutional authority to remove elected leadership, even if they are opposed by the people or in power thanks to voter manipulation. Salah is also part of the very political establishment whose corruption has brought people to protest it, although the general himself has not been seriously accused of any wrongdoing.

Read more: Algerian protesters keep up demand for political rehaul

Watch video 02:01

Algeria's Bouteflika steps down after 20 years in power

'Undermining military authority'

Sensing the discontent with corruption, Salah has since ordered the arrests of many of those from Bouteflika's inner circle, including many heads of industry, Bouteflika's own brother, Said, and former intelligence chiefs Genreal Mohamed Mediene, known as Toufiq, and Athmane Tartag, known as Bachir. The charges: conspiring against the state and undermining military authority. There is little doubt Salah ordered these arrests, based on public comments he has made against "a group's wretched conspiracies" and the "fraud and misconduct in their posts," reportedly referring to Bouteflika and his inner circle.

"The whole legal proceeding is just an attempt by the system to settle scores with long-retired intelligence officers," Ismail Meraaf, an Algiers professor aligned with the opposition, told DW. "These steps by the military are presented as being in line with the people's demands ... but Salah was himself part of this group of criminals and protected them."

Read more: Post-Bouteflika loyalists under pressure

Protesters demonstrate for the 11th consecutive Friday in Algiers on May 3, 2019 (Getty Images/AFP/R. Kramdi)

For nearly three months, protesters have hit the streets of Algiers and other cities to demonstrate against corruption and mismanagement of their country

The next dictator?

Many protesters are skeptical of Salah's moves, concerned that the military may co-opt popular unrest for its own ends. "The protesters won't accept this," activist and lawyer Tarek Marah, told DW. "I think there will be more protests as a result."

Algeria's military maintains an overall positive reputation in the country as liberators from colonialism. But concern is growing that Salah receives support from Arab Gulf states, much like Egypt's former general and now president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, did when he toppled the elected Muslim Brotherhood government there in 2013, putting his own form of repressive rule in place.

"Salah will become Algeria's al-Sisi," Meraaf said. He thinks little of elections planned for July, believing whomever is elected president will be in name only. Salah, Meraaf fears, will remain the true powerbroker.

Watch video 06:23

Muleya: People's power a threat to Africa's dictators

DW recommends

Opinion: Partial victory for the Algerian people

With the resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, demonstrators in Algeria have had a significant win. But the full political overhaul protesters had hoped for is by no means assured, says Rainer Sollich. (03.04.2019)  

Algeria's interim President Abdelkader Bensalah announces July 4 presidential election

Algerians will head to the polls to vote for a new president on July 4. It comes after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika ended his 20-year reign following mass protests. (10.04.2019)  

Algeria: Protesters keep up demand for political rehaul

Protesters in Algeria have rallied for their 11th week in a row, continuing calls for the government to step down. Demonstrators have also rejected the army's claim that it is supporting their cause. (03.05.2019)  

Algeria: Protesters keep up pressure on post-Bouteflika loyalists

Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down as president more than two weeks ago, yet hundreds of thousands of people are still unhappy with Algeria's political system. Protesters want his former allies to also step aside as well. (20.04.2019)  

Algerian billionaires in court as part of anti-corruption drive

The arrests follow last week's announcement from Algeria's army chief that members of the ruling elite would be prosecuted for corruption. Street protests continue despite elections called for July. (22.04.2019)  

Egypt's parliament clears the way for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030

Lawmakers have approved constitutional amendments allowing Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stand for a third term as well as extending presidential terms, pending a referendum. Critics warn of a slide into authoritarianism. (16.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Muleya: People's power a threat to Africa's dictators  

Algeria's Bouteflika steps down after 20 years in power  

Related content

Algerien Massenproteste gegen Regierung

Algeria: Protesters keep up demand for political rehaul 03.05.2019

Protesters in Algeria have rallied for their eleventh week in a row, continuing calls for the government to step down. Demonstrators have also rejected the army's claim that it is supporting their cause.

Algerien, Annaba: Erneute Proteste gegen die Regierung

Algerian billionaires in court as part of anti-corruption drive 22.04.2019

The arrests follow last week's announcement from Algeria's army chief that members of the ruling elite would be prosecuted for corruption. Street protests continue despite elections called for July.

Algerien Protest gegen Präsident Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign by April 28 01.04.2019

The president's office made the announcement after weeks of street protests, delays, resignations and political discussions. The powerful military had also called for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to go.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  