Algeria: Protesters keep up demand for political rehaul

Protesters in Algeria have rallied for their eleventh week in a row, continuing calls for the government to step down. Demonstrators have also rejected the army's claim that it is supporting their cause.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Algeria's capital on Friday, keeping up their calls for an overhaul of the political system.
Weeks of demonstrations forced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika out of office on April 2 after 20 years in power.
But protesters have continued to hold mass demonstrations every Friday, demanding senior Bouteflika allies to step down, including interim President Abdelkader Bensalah and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui.
Bensalah is serving as president for 90 days until an election on July 4.
Read more: Algeria: An army chief, an ailing president and a political crisis
Protesters call for corruption trials
In the capital Algiers, demonstrators marched to the Central Post square, a focal point of the weekly protests in the capital and called for public trials for Bouteflika-era officials and businesspeople suspected of corruption.
Some protesters held banners reading "You must go" and "Thieves you have destroyed the country," while others chanted "Algeria, free and democratic" as they marched through the city.
"We demand the former president's brother, Said Bouteflika, brought to account because he ruled the country in the shadows," Ahmed Khalilati, a 37-year-old protester, told German news agency dpa.
"Why doesn't the government spokesman come out and tell us if Said Bouteflika is still a presidential adviser or not?" he added.
Read more: As Algeria protests grow, France keeps a silent, watchful eye
Army support rejected
They also rejected the claims of military chief of staff, Gaid Salah, saying they refuse the assertion that Salah speaks in the name of the protest movement.
Salah helped to push out Bouteflika after having him declared unfit for office.
Salah has stressed several times in recent weeks the army's role in protecting the country and vowed to support an anti-corruption crackdown that saw investigations against former officials and the arrests of several businessmen seen as close to Bouteflika.
Protesters chanted "a republic and not barracks" and "sorry, Gaid Salah, the people are not stupid," in rejection of the idea that the military runs the country.
law/bw (AP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers and other Algerian cities to demand the ruling elite step down from power. They were the first rallies since elections were announced for July. (13.04.2019)
A painful colonial past and strategic ties guide France's low-key response to Algeria's anti-government demonstrations — even as critics at home call on Paris to side with the street. Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (08.03.2019)
Algeria's army chief, Ahmed Gaid Salah, has urged President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down. Many Algerians support the move, but question whether the army has the legitimacy to take that kind of action. (28.03.2019)
The arrests follow last week's announcement from Algeria's army chief that members of the ruling elite would be prosecuted for corruption. Street protests continue despite elections called for July. (22.04.2019)
Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down as president more than two weeks ago, yet hundreds of thousands of people are still unhappy with Algeria's political system. Protesters want his former allies to also step aside as well. (20.04.2019)
Parliament chose Abdelkader Bensalah to follow the long-serving Abdelaziz Bouteflika as the country's first new president in 20 years. It may not be enough for protesters who want to oust the entire political hierarchy. (09.04.2019)