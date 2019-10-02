Visit the new DW website

Alexander Gerst

PhD geophysicist who studied in Karlsruhe, New Zealand and Hamburg; Alexander Gerst is a German astronaut who was part of the International Space Station crew from May to November 2014.

Born May 3, 1976, Gerst was highly active under the Twitter handle @Astro_Alex during his stay in space. This page collates DW's latest content related to Alexander Gerst.

ARCHIV - 06.06.2018, Kasachstan, Baikonur: Der deutsche Astronaut Alexander Gerst winkt vor dem Abflug zur Raumstation ISS. (Zu dpa Deutscher Astronaut Gerst fliegt zurück zur Erde) Foto: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP POOL/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German astronaut Alexander Gerst receives Great Cross of Merit 02.10.2019

German astronaut Alexander Gerst has been honored at a Federal Order of Merit ceremony themed on breaking down divides. Also receiving plaudits were activists who sought political freedom in the former East Germany.
German astronaut Alexander Gerst wears a costume as he attends the Rosenmontag (Rose Monday) parade in Cologne, Germany, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

'Astro-Alex' compares Germany's Carnival parades to space travel 04.03.2019

With floats packed with satire in Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz, the Rose Monday parades are the highlight of Carnival season. German astronaut Alexander Gerst reveals what the tradition and space travel have in common.
Der deutsche Astronaut Alexander Gerst auf der ersten Pressekonferenz nach seiner Rückkehr von der ISS am Europäischen Astronautenzentrum (EAC) in Köln am 22. Dezember 2018. (Foto: DW/ Fabian Schmidt).

German astronaut Alexander Gerst delights in 'smelling the grass' back on Earth 22.12.2018

Astro Alex, back on terra firma after nearly six months in space, stressed the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. And as for re-entry, wind and weather feel great after so long in zero gravity.
Ground personnel help Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency to get out of the Soyuz MS-09 capsule shortly after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, on December 20, 2018. - Three astronauts landed back on Earth on December 20, 2018 after a troubled stint on the ISS marred by an air leak and the failure of a rocket set to bring new crew members. (Photo by SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/AFP/Getty Images)

German astronaut Alexander Gerst returns to Earth from ISS, again 20.12.2018

After his second mission to the International Space Station, Alexander Gerst has returned home. He sent some thoughts about the state of the world before he left the station above the planet.
12.12.2018+++ Deutscher Astronaut und Kommandant der ISS Alexander Gerst während der letzten Pressekonferenz von der ISS. (c) DW/Julia Vergin

Alexander Gerst press conference: Houston, we have a problem! 12.12.2018

"Astro Alex" appeared on screen, smiled at us from space — and was gone. The last Space-to-Earth call with Alexander Gerst before he gets back from ISS lasted five minutes.
German astronaut Alexander Gerst, European Astronaut Center / German Aerospace Center, Cologne, 18 May 2016 DW, Zulfikar Abbany, 18.05.2016 © DW/Z. Abbany

5 things Alexander Gerst will have to do as International Space Station commander 03.10.2018

German astronaut Alexander Gerst returned to the ISS for his second mission in June 2018. On October 3, he took over as the first-ever ISS commander from Germany. But what exactly does a commander do?
Title On the watch for a Dragon Released 26/09/2014 4:18 pm Copyright ESA/NASA Description ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst on the lookout for the arrival of the 4th Dragon supply vessel, 23 September. Working with NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Alexander used the Station’s 17 m-long Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture and berth the fourth Dragon supply vessel. Setting up a temporary robotics workstation in the Station’s Cupola observatory module, the astronauts monitored the approaching six-tonne craft until it stopped 10 m from the Station. Working two joysticks, Alexander moved Canadarm2 to hold Dragon-4. From there, the spacecraft was berthed to the Space Station’s Harmony module.

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shocked by parched Earth images from space 08.08.2018

From his unique perspective on the International Space Station, Alexander Gerst sent back images of Germany parched and brown due to the heatwave. But the situation in his home region should improve before he returns.

*** Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und Nennung des Urhebers: DLR/ESA *** HANDOUT - European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, Expedition 40 flight engineer, works with Fundamental and Applied Studies of Emulsion Stability (FASES) experiment hardware in the Columbus laboratory of the International Space Station on 18.06.2014. The emulsion study sponsored by ESA and located inside the Columbus laboratory Fluids Science Laboratory could lead to environmentally friendly products with industrial and space applications. Photo: Nasa/dpa (zu dpa «Studie: Astronauten leiden an Schlafmangel - nicht nur auf dem Flug» vom 08.08.2014 - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung der Quelle: Nasa/dpa) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Labor rights in space: Astronaut on a break 03.07.2018

Think astronauts are always on duty on the International Space Station? Well you'd be wrong. Even astronauts get time off in space, and holiday, says the German Aerospace Center's Volker Schmid.
Der deutsche ESA Astronaut Alexander Gerst gibt an Bord der Internationalen Raumstation eine Pressekonferenz. Er ist am 12. Juni 2018 in das Europäische Astronautenzentrum (EAC) der Europäischen Weltraumagentur ESA verbunden. Er reagiert auf eine Frage, ob die Astronauten kurz vor der WM eine Fußballwette abgeschlossen hätten. (Foto: DW/Fabian Schmidt)

On the ISS, 'Astro Alex' says he's found he has space 'muscle memory' 12.06.2018

Alexander Gerst has said in a live-call event from the International Space Station that returning there proved surprisingly easy. Responding to a DW question, he said some of the processes were "like riding a bicycle."
HANDOUT - 08.06.2018, ISS: Der russische Kosmonaut Sergej Prokopjew (vorn l-r), der deutsche Astronaut Alexander Gerst und die US-amerikanische Astronautin Serena Aunon-Chancellor sind mit der Kapsel «Sojus MS-09» in der Raumstation ISS angekommen und formieren sich mit der bisherigen Besatzung zum Grupenbild. (bestmögliche Qualität) Foto: ---/DLR via Twitter/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Astro-Alex's first inflight call from space 12.06.2018

Just four days ago, German astronaut Alexander Gerst arrived for his second mission, Horizons, at the International Space Station. On Tuesday, he joins an inflight press call. Watch it live here.

IN SPACE - OCTOBER 7: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) on October 7, 2014, German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst tests his spacesuit in preparation for a seven-hour spacewalk whilst aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Gerst returned to earth on November 10, 2014 after spending six months on the International Space Station completing an extensive scientific programme, known as the 'Blue Dot' mission (after astronomer Carl Sagan's description of Earth, as seen on a photograph taken by the Voyager probe from six billion kilometres away). (Photo by Alexander Gerst / ESA via Getty Images)

Spectrum: Go for launch 11.06.2018

Some of you may have heard that there's a certain 'European of German descent' floating above your head right now (or beneath your feat, if you're on the side of the Earth opposite of him), but many of you won't really know how the heck Alexander Gerst got there.
epa03362147 A handout image provided by Roscosmos (Russian Federal Space Agency) on 15 August 2012 shows a picture taken from on board of the International Space Station (ISS) by Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka of a Soyuz spacecraft docked at the ISS on 27 July 2012. EPA/GENNADY PADALKA/ ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

German astronaut Alexander Gerst reaches the International Space Station 08.06.2018

Today Astro-Alex and his colleagues arrive at the ISS. After two days of travel, they need to be patient a little while longer: The docking maneuver will take around two hours. You can follow it live.

06.06.2018+++ 5521110 06.06.2018 The Soyuz-FG launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft launched from the First Gagaringky Launch Pad at Baikonur. Alexey Filippov / Sputnik Foto: Alexey Filippov/Sputnik/dpa |

+++ Astronaut Alexander Gerst heads into space — live updates +++ 06.06.2018

German astronaut Alexander Gerst has left for his second mission in space. We got you covered with the astronauts' preparations and cool footage of the launch!
Bildtitel: Bewässerungsanlage Mexico Bildbeschreibung: Alexander Gerst fotografiert Bewässerungsanlage in Mexico Bildrechte: ESA/NASA https://www.facebook.com/ESAAlexGerst/photos/pb.402563783199702.-2207520000.1409047194./547617915360954/?type=3&theater

An astronaut's view 05.06.2018

In space, German astronaut Alexander Gerst was able to take stunning images of the Earth's surface. Experiments conducted by the international team may also benefit the Earth and its people.
view from ISS at night.

Astronaut Alexander Gerst: 'Sharing the space experience really helps me' 05.06.2018

Germany's first Space Station Commander Alexander Gerst told Deutsche Welle that to him, reaching out to young students and kids is the most important part of his "Horizons" mission.

ISS041-E-000184 (11 Sept. 2014) --- European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, Expedition 41 flight engineer, works with Electromagnetic Levitation (EML) hardware in the Columbus laboratory of the International Space Station. Quelle: NASA

Spectrum: Put your lights on 05.06.2018

On this week’s show we’re going to take a look at the EU’s new data protection laws. And we’ll meet somebody who offered all of his facebook data on ebay, partly to see what it was worth – and partly to prove a point. We’re also gearing up for Alexander Gerst's launch on Wednesday. What science will he be doing up on the ISS, how is he getting kids involved, and how did he get so ripped?
