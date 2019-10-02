Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
PhD geophysicist who studied in Karlsruhe, New Zealand and Hamburg; Alexander Gerst is a German astronaut who was part of the International Space Station crew from May to November 2014.
Born May 3, 1976, Gerst was highly active under the Twitter handle @Astro_Alex during his stay in space. This page collates DW's latest content related to Alexander Gerst.
Astro Alex, back on terra firma after nearly six months in space, stressed the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. And as for re-entry, wind and weather feel great after so long in zero gravity.
From his unique perspective on the International Space Station, Alexander Gerst sent back images of Germany parched and brown due to the heatwave. But the situation in his home region should improve before he returns.
On this week’s show we’re going to take a look at the EU’s new data protection laws. And we’ll meet somebody who offered all of his facebook data on ebay, partly to see what it was worth – and partly to prove a point. We’re also gearing up for Alexander Gerst's launch on Wednesday. What science will he be doing up on the ISS, how is he getting kids involved, and how did he get so ripped?